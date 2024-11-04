BREAKING: Saints Fire Head Coach Dennis Allen, Change Starts In New Orleans Now
The Saints have done what many think was not going to happen. They fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday morning, a source confirmed to Saints News Network.
After the team lost its seventh straight game, it was time for a change in New Orleans. The team hit its lowest point in decades, as they haven't had a losing streak this bad since 1999. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shed some light on the behind the scenes that took place, which spearheaded by owner Gayle Benson.
The decision to move on from Allen was spearheaded by owner Gayle Benson, according to sources. Benson met with multiple players last week and traded emails with some to find out what has been going on with the team and how they felt about the head coach. Multiple players told her that the program was failing and that changes weren't just needed but urgent.
In recent weeks, Benson had grown frustrated with the direction of the team and started to consider the possibility of making a change. She saw how getting back healthy players wasn't leading to different results. Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Panthers was the final straw.
New Orleans could turn to Darren Rizzi as their interim head coach with Allen out, while Joe Woods would seemingly handle play call duties as the team's defensive coordinator. Change was imperative for the Saints, and it's good to see they finally saw their product was lacking and wasn't going to get better.