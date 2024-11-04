Saints News Network

BREAKING: Saints Fire Head Coach Dennis Allen, Change Starts In New Orleans Now

Dennis Allen has been fired as Saints head coach.

John Hendrix

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have done what many think was not going to happen. They fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday morning, a source confirmed to Saints News Network.

After the team lost its seventh straight game, it was time for a change in New Orleans. The team hit its lowest point in decades, as they haven't had a losing streak this bad since 1999. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shed some light on the behind the scenes that took place, which spearheaded by owner Gayle Benson.

The decision to move on from Allen was spearheaded by owner Gayle Benson, according to sources. Benson met with multiple players last week and traded emails with some to find out what has been going on with the team and how they felt about the head coach. Multiple players told her that the program was failing and that changes weren't just needed but urgent. 

In recent weeks, Benson had grown frustrated with the direction of the team and started to consider the possibility of making a change. She saw how getting back healthy players wasn't leading to different results. Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Panthers was the final straw.

New Orleans could turn to Darren Rizzi as their interim head coach with Allen out, while Joe Woods would seemingly handle play call duties as the team's defensive coordinator. Change was imperative for the Saints, and it's good to see they finally saw their product was lacking and wasn't going to get better.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News