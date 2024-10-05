Don’t Miss Out: Insider Saints Practice Attendance Notes Revealed
The final Saints practice of the week is in the books, and New Orleans is going to have their work cut out for them if attendance is any indication of who may or may not be available on Monday night when they take on the Chiefs.
During the open portion made available to the media on Saturday, we did not see Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, Lucas Patrick, Shane Lemieux or Payton Turner. Willie Gay Jr. was an observer and Kendre Miller was once again participating. Tanoh Kpassagnon (PUP) was actually doing some work off to the side. Hill, Ruiz, Lemieux, Turner and Gay Jr. have not practiced all week.
Dennis Allen said Lemieux's ankle injury is not considered serious, but him not practicing all week isn't exactly a great sign for him being the starting center against Kansas City. That might fall to Connor McGovern, who was just added to the active roster on Friday. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said that he was familiar with the verbiage and some things the Saints offense is doing, so that's at least encouraging.
The final injury report of the week will be out soon enough, and we probably should brace for some bad news. New Orleans just can't seem to stay healthy, and we're not even close to the midpoint of the season.