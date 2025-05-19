Insider Hints At Saints' Timeline In Possible Trade For Browns Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with a fairly confusing quarterback situation, but it's only gotten much more complicated.
Earlier this month, 34-year-old veteran starter Derek Carr decided to retire from the NFL due to a degenerative shoulder injury. Carr had two years remaining on his contract with the Saints, though it was far from certain he'd play out the rest of his tenure.
Though the Saints drafted former University of Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round of last month's draft, they could easily be exploring other options at the position, either to compete for a starting role or spell Shough as the backup.
One team that's been consistently mentioned as a fit for the Saints to find that second QB via trade has been the Cleveland Browns. With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett competing for the starting job, the Browns drafted two signal-callers of their own in April, signaling that one of the older guys could be available.
However, Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com doesn't expect that to happen soon. But she didn't rule out the possibility of a Saints-Browns trade down the road, and also named who she thought the Browns would be most interested in acquiring.
"The Browns have no plans to trade any of their quarterbacks at this point," Cabot wrote. "They’re intent on conducting this four-way quarterback competition... (but) by roster cutdown day on Aug. 27, they will be prepared to part with at least one of the quarterbacks."
"I would think the Saints or someone else would prefer one of the veterans such as Flacco, but Kellen Moore does know Pickett well from last season with the Eagles. The Browns are hoping that Pickett shows enough to be their starter or least their backup this season."
Flacco, 40, certainly wouldn't have the Saints on the doorstep of Super Bowl contention. But he's looked surprisingly competent as a starter in his sparse appearances over the last two years, so perhaps he's a last-ditch option.
Still, if the Saints want to find an extra QB before training camp opens, it doesn't sound like the Browns will be their ideal partner.
