Saints Rookie Tyler Shough Rewrites New Orleans Record Books

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough continued to show why the team should build around him on Sunday.

The vibes are high around the franchise right now and it's not a coincidence that the season seemingly shifted right after Shough was named as the team's starting quarterback. Shough made his seventh start in the National Football League on Sunday and the Saints earned their third straight win, 29-6, over the New York Jets.

Now, Shough is 4-3 as the team's starting quarterback. On Sunday, Shough went 32-of-49 passing for 308 yards and a touchdown. It was Shough's first 300-yard passing game of his career to this point. In seven starts, Shough has 1,664 passing yards (237.7 passing yards per game), seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 134 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and a 68.2 completion rate.

The Saints rookie is thriving right now

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Shough not only has the most wins by a rookie quarterback this season, but has made team history as well. On Sunday, Shough broke a tie with Archie Manning for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie signal-caller in team history.

Shough also broke Manning's record for the most wins by a rookie quarterback in Saints history. Manning had the record at three games, but now Shough has it with four wins.

Most Saints rookie QB wins:



(1) Tyler Shough - 4

(2) Archie Manning - 3



Shough is the first Saints QB with 300+ passing yards in a game since Week 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/43DoW4eJYn — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 21, 2025

Shough has two more games to show the fanbase what he can do as a rookie. The Saints selected Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.

The Saints went 5-12 last season and finished in last place in the NFC South. Right now, the Saints are 5-10 on the season after winning their last three games. New Orleans has contests coming up against the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. The Week 17 contest against the Titans will be a matchup between two of the first three quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward went No. 1 overall and then the Saints got Shough at No. 40.

Shough has done everything asked of him so far to prove that he should be the guy moving forward.

