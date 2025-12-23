Saints' Tyler Shough Outpacing Derek Carr Through 7 Starts

The New Orleans Saints look like they have a quarterback.

New Orleans has been searching since Drew Brees hung up his cleats after the 2020 season. That has led to opportunities for Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and now Tyler Shough.

Carr was a big-time, expensive free agent addition for the organization who seemingly would solve the team's question under center. Things didn't work out, though. He played all 17 games in 2023 and New Orleans went 9-8. Last season, Carr only was able to play in 10 games and the team went 5-5 over that span. When he was injured, opportunities popped up for Rattler and Jake Haener. Carr retired ahead of the 2025 season, which opened the door for Rattler at the beginning of the season before New Orleans turned the job over to Shough.

The Saints rookie looks like a potential long-term starter

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) scrambles out the pocket against the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Now, the rookie is under center and he looks like the real deal. In seven starts, Shough and the Saints have gone 4-3. Over that span, Shough has logged 1,664 passing yards (237.7 yards per game) with seven touchdown passes, four interceptions, 134 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. It's been a good run and one thing that should give fans hope is that the passing offense is actually moving better than it did when Carr was under center last season.

Carr was a four-time Pro Bowler before retiring. For all of the negativity around him, he still was .500 as a starter for the team last season, which wasn't the case with the other signal-callers. When Carr was under center last season, though, he averaged 214.5 passing yards per game. He also topped the 250-yard mark just once (269 passing yards on Nov. 10, 2024 vs. the Atlanta Falcons).

Shough has gone over 270 passing yards three times already in seven starts, including 308 yards against the New York Jets in Week 16.

The 26-year-old has looked comfortable under center and fans should be very excited right now.

