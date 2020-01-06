Saints News Network
Saints' Kiko Alonso Suffers Torn ACL

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints are looking to the offseason after an unexpected early playoff loss, and now it looks like one of their key defensive players will be rehabbing during it. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, linebacker Kiko Alonso suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's Wild Card loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Alonso went down towards the end of the second quarter during a running play near the Saints end zone, which later led to a Dan Bailey field goal. Alonso briefly visited the blue medical tent and would head to the locker room. He was originally deemed questionable to return, but would be later ruled out with a knee injury. Per the report, Alonso expected to make a full recovery and be ready to start the new season. It's his third career ACL injury.

Since coming over from the Miami Dolphins via a trade, Alonso had increasingly got better with the Saints. He appeared in 285 snaps (26.8 percent) for Dennis Allen's defense in 2019, finishing with 31 total tackles (6 solo, 25 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, and a pass defense. He's under contract through 2020 with a current cap hit of $6.4 million, which is something the Saints could look to rework if Alonso is in next year's plans.

