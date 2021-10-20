New Orleans Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins becomes the latest active athlete to invest in world football.

On Wednesday, Malcolm Jenkins announced he became a minority investor in Burnley Football Club of the English Premier League.

Jenkins, a stakeholder in ALK Captial, took over 80% of Burnley Football Club in December 2020. The two-time Super Bowl Champion enters his new business venture through his holding company, Malcolm INC and Disrupt Sports Partners.

"I'm excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure," Jenkins said after touring the grounds at Burnley's home stadium Turf Moor Stadium the first time during the New Orleans Saints' BYE Week.

"It's a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organization that aligns with our company values." Malcolm Jenkins on his Investment in Burnley FC

Jenkins becomes another active athlete who has invested in World Football. The list includes former teammate Mark Ingram II (D.C United), NFL quarterback Russell Wilson (Sounders FC), and Tennis Star Serena Williams (Angel FC).

Perhaps the most notable is NBA superstar Lebron James who invested a 2% stake in EPL side Liverpool Football Club in 2011. "The Reds" won the UEFA Champions League, seen as Europe's Biggest Club Competition, in 2018-19.

Burnley FC, known as "The Clarets," currently sit 18th in the English Premier League Table with 8 points and is still looking for its first victory of the season in the league.

