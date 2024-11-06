Marshon Lattimore's Historic Journey With The Saints
With the 11th overall choice in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Marshon Lattimore out of Ohio State. An outstanding defender for the Buckeyes, Lattimore intercepted four passes on his way to 1st Team All-Big 10 honors in 2016.
On Tuesday, the Saints traded Lattimore and a 2025 fifth round draft choice to Washington in a somewhat surprising move. In return, New Orleans received picks in the third round, fourth round, and sixth round of the 2025 draft this spring.
Moving on from Lattimore also brought to a close the career of the finest cornerback to ever suit up for the New Orleans Saints.
Lattimore - 2017
Lattimore made an immediate impact for a Saints defense in desperate need of playmakers. He led the team with five interceptions and broke up 18 passes, among the most in the league, while forcing one fumble and recovering another.
Part of an outstanding 2017 draft class, Lattimore and fellow rookies Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Trey Hendrickson, and Alex Anzalone helped transform the Saints into perennial title contenders.
Lattimore won the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, the first New Orleans defensive player to win the honor. He also earned a Pro Bowl trip, the first of four such honors.
Lattimore - 2018
Lattimore's coverage numbers were a bit down from his dynamic rookie campaign. His two interceptions and 12 pass breakups still led the team as he surrendered a respectable 64.4% completion percentage when targeted.
Additionally, Lattimore also led the team with four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He'd add another two interceptions in a division round playoff win over Philadelphia, with his second one clinching the victory.
Lattimore - 2019
While he only had one interception in 2019, Lattimore's 14 passes broken up led the team. By this point in his career, opposing quarterbacks avoided throwing in his direction at all costs. When they did, Lattimore gave up a paltry 50% completion percentage when targeted in man coverage.
Earning his second Pro Bowl trip, Lattimore was a major key to one of the better defenses in the league. Led by their shutdown corner, the Saints shut down nearly every top receiver they'd face on their schedule.
Lattimore - 2020
New Orleans ranked in the top-5 of every major defensive category in 2020. One of the catalysts for that lofty ranking was Lattimore, who continued to be one of league's most respected defenders at any position.
Lattimore intercepted two passes in 2020, breaking up 11 others. He also allowed a meager 52.7% completion percentage on his way to another Pro Bowl.
Lattimore - 2021
At the beginning of the 2021 season, the Saints signed Lattimore to a lucrative contract extension. The deal made him one of the highest paid defenders in the NFL. His play that year made it look like money well spent.
Lattimore was the catalyst for another top-10 defensive performance across the board. His individual efforts earned him his third straight Pro Bowl and fourth such award within his first five years.
Tying for the team lead with three interceptions, Lattimore also broke up a team-high 19 passes, third across the league. He allowed just 57.5% completion percentage when targeted while recording a career-best 68 total tackles and 55 solo stops. His 998 defensive snaps that season would also turn out to be the best of his career.
Lattimore - 2022
A durable player early in his career, Lattimore missed only eight of a possible 88 games over his first five campaigns. That changed in 2022. A severe abdominal injury sidelined him for 10 games from mid-October into early January.
Lattimore's statistics over his seven games were fairly modest. He had one interception and broke up four passes while recording what would be a career low 29 tackles.
Still, Lattimore's impact while in the lineup was undeniable. He allowed a respectable 60% completion percentage in man coverage and still contained the league's top pass catchers. He also returned his only interception of the year for a touchdown in a game-clinching score against the eventual NFC champion Eagles late in the year.
Lattimore - 2023
After a good start to the 2023 campaign, injuries would follow Lattimore again. An ankle injury suffered just past the mid-season point caused Lattimore to make the decision to miss the final seven games of the year.
Over those first 10 games, Lattimore was largely outstanding. He'd intercept one throw and broke up eight others. When quarterbacks were brave enough to test him, he'd give up only 57.4% completion percentage and an average of just 11.1 yards per completion.
Lattimore - 2024
A once formidable New Orleans defense has crumbled and sunk to the bottom of the league in 2024. One of the very few consistent standouts was Lattimore, who appeared in seven of nine games despite dealing with a reported hamstring injury.
In those seven outings, Lattimore had 30 tackles and broke up two passes despite being thrown at very infrequently. He allowed only 54.5% completion percentage in those targets and just 9.5 yards per completion, the best of his career.
In spite of the hamstring issues, Washington viewed Lattimore as a valuable asset. At a surprising 7-2 and leading the NFC East, Washington is positioning themselves for a playoff run.
The Saints, currently an abysmal 2-7, viewed Lattimore as an asset that could earn them draft picks to rebuild an aging and underachieving roster. Interestingly, Washington visits New Orleans on December 15 for a Week 15 matchup.
Marshon Lattimore's Legacy
Over his last 25 games with the Saints, Lattimore surrendered only one touchdown pass in man coverage. He leaves New Orleans with 15 career interceptions, 88 passes broken up, and five fumbles forced. Only seven players in the franchise history of the Saints have more than his 15 interceptions. If possible, Lattimore meant far more than just those statistics indicate.
Lattimore was often tasked with shadowing an opponent’s best receiver in a man-heavy New Orleans defensive system. He usually responded by making even the league's top wideouts irrelevant in the outcome of a game. His elite coverage skills allowed the Saints to be far more aggressive and creative with their defensive game plans.
One player likely thrilled to see Lattimore out of the NFC South is WR Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers against every team he's faced -- except New Orleans. A brutal and physical matchup every time they played, Lattimore held Evans to two or fewer inconsequential catches in almost all of their matchups.
Marshon Lattimore is easily the best cornerback in New Orleans franchise history and arguably the finest defensive back to wear a Saints uniform. He'll assume a spot in the Saints Hall of Fame when he eventually retires, despite the painful parting of ways that his New Orleans career came to an end.