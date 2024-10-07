Monday Night Football Odds, Spread, Line, Prediction, Facts | Saints vs. Chiefs
On Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints (2-2) will battle the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0). For Dennis Allen's team, the Saints aim to break the Chief's winning streak in tonight's matchup at 7:15 PM CT. Kick off from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with ESPN broadcasting the contest.
Andy Reid's team hopes to win their fourth battle against the Saints since their 2020 encounter, where they won 32-29. Tonight's clash has the Chiefs as a 5.5-point favorite over New Orleans. This game has all the makings of being a lopsided win or a classic final-possession victory by either team.
ODDS/PREDICTION
- Spread: Kansas City -5.5
- Over/Under: 43 points
- Money line: Kansas City -242, New Orleans +198
- Prediction: New Orleans beats the odds with a 3-point upset.
X-FACTORS
- Saints X-Factor(s): Alvin Kamara and Saints Special Teams
- Chiefs X-Factor(s): Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce
Expect a great offensive production from quarterback Derek Carr, targeting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Defensively, Alontae Taylor and Marshon Lattimore could become a problem for Patrick Mahomes without his primary receiver Rashee Rice (knee).
He'll rely heavily on Travis Kelce to bail him out of third-down situations and extend drives. As the nickel back, Taylor must be disciplined against the bigger and stronger tight end. It's a huge matchup that Mahomes will attempt to exploit.
Saints Offensive Keys To Unlock A Win
- Establish the Rushing Attack - Early and Often
- Start Fast, Keep The Lead
- Protect The Football
- Attack The Chiefs' Secondary Downfield
- Capitalize In the Red Zone
- The New Orleans rushing attack is 7th in the NFL vs. the Chiefs' No. 8 rushing defense.
- Alvin Kamara. 'Nuff Said. In four games, Kamara has 80 rushes for 362 yards, five rushing touchdowns, one receiving score; He's averaging 4.5 rushing yards and is catching 85% of his targets at an 8.7 yards/touch rate.
- Control the clock, keeps Patrick Mahomes on the bench and cold.
- Saints defense is averaging two takeaways per contest.
- KC is giving the ball away at 1.8 times per contest in 2024.
- Rashid Shaheed is the deep threat...don't be surprised if Olave goes deep tonight...watch tight end Juwan Johnson - he's due for a breakout game.
- A great fact is how the Saints are converting takeaways into points, ranking No. 5 in the league.