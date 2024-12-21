Must-Watch Players For Saints Fans: Clemson vs. Texas and Tennessee vs. Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs have three matchups on Saturday, which will clash with two NFL matchups in the process. Action gets started with Penn State hosting SMU, and we focused on those prospects earlier. Now, we shift our attention to Clemson-Texas and Tennessee-Ohio State, giving Saints fans players that should be on their radar when the teams kickoff.
Clemson Tigers Prospects to Watch
- Blake Miller, OT (No. 78)
- Barrett Carter, LB (No. 0)
- Jake Briningstool, TE (No. 9)
- Cade Klubnik, QB (No. 2)
- Demonte Capehart (No. 19)
SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Jake Briningstool, TE
Texas Longhorns Prospects Prospects to Watch
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OT (No. 78)
- Cameron Williams, OT (No. 56)
- Jahdae Barron, CB (No. 23)
- Gunnar Helm, TE (No. 85)
- Alfred Collins, DL (No. 95)
- Quinn Ewers, QB (No. 3)
- Jake Majors, C (No. 65)
- Michael Taaffe, S (No. 16)
- Andrew Mukuba, S (No. 4)
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (No.7) reportedly is a long shot to play in this game, but he's someone that should be on the radar if Texas advances and when draft prep comes along.
SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Barryn Sorrel, DL; Gunnar Helm, TE
Tennessee Volunteers Prospects to Watch
- James Pearce Jr., EDGE (No. 27)
- Dylan Sampson, RB (No. 6)
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL (No. 55)
- Bru McCoy, WR (No. 15)
SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL; Bru McCoy, WR
Ohio State Buckeyes Prospects to Watch
- Josh Simmons, OL (No. 71)
- Emeka Egbuka, WR (No. 2)
- Quinshon Judkins, RB (No. 1)
- Tyleik Williams, DL (No. 91)
- Jack Sawyer, EDGE (No. 33)
- Treveyon Henderson, RB (No. 32)
- J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE (No. 44)
- Lathan Ransom, S (No. 8)
- Donovan Jackson, OL (No. 74)
- Denzel Burke, CB (No. 10)
- Davison Igbinosun, CB (No. 1)
- Jordan Hancock, S (No. 7)
SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Ty Hamilton, DL; Seth McLaughin, OL; Will Howard, QB
College Football Playoffs How to Watch Clemson vs. Texas
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
- Time: 3 p.m. CT
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
- TV: TNT, MAX Streaming: Hulu, fuboTV
- Game Odds: Longhorns (-13.5), O/U at 50.5
College Football Playoffs How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
- TV: ABC, ESPN Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
- Game Odds: Buckeyes (-7), O/U at 46.5