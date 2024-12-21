Saints News Network

Must-Watch Players For Saints Fans: Clemson vs. Texas and Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Tigers, Longhorns, Vols and Buckeyes players the Saints and their fans should watching during Saturday's College Football Playoff games.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The College Football Playoffs have three matchups on Saturday, which will clash with two NFL matchups in the process. Action gets started with Penn State hosting SMU, and we focused on those prospects earlier. Now, we shift our attention to Clemson-Texas and Tennessee-Ohio State, giving Saints fans players that should be on their radar when the teams kickoff.

Clemson Tigers Prospects to Watch

Jake Briningstool hopes to improve his draft stock in the CFP
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) runs against Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Kobe Wilson (24) during the third quarter in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Blake Miller, OT (No. 78)
  • Barrett Carter, LB (No. 0)
  • Jake Briningstool, TE (No. 9)
  • Cade Klubnik, QB (No. 2)
  • Demonte Capehart (No. 19)

SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Jake Briningstool, TE

Texas Longhorns Prospects Prospects to Watch

Kelvin Banks Jr. has major first round potential
Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) looks to block Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • Kelvin Banks Jr., OT (No. 78)
  • Cameron Williams, OT (No. 56)
  • Jahdae Barron, CB (No. 23)
  • Gunnar Helm, TE (No. 85)
  • Alfred Collins, DL (No. 95)
  • Quinn Ewers, QB (No. 3)
  • Jake Majors, C (No. 65)
  • Michael Taaffe, S (No. 16)
  • Andrew Mukuba, S (No. 4)

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (No.7) reportedly is a long shot to play in this game, but he's someone that should be on the radar if Texas advances and when draft prep comes along.

SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Barryn Sorrel, DL; Gunnar Helm, TE

Tennessee Volunteers Prospects to Watch

The Volunteers have leaned a lot on Dyla Sampson this year.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) tries to evade Vanderbilt linebacker Maurice Hampton Jr. (34) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • James Pearce Jr., EDGE (No. 27)
  • Dylan Sampson, RB (No. 6)
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL (No. 55)
  • Bru McCoy, WR (No. 15)

SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL; Bru McCoy, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes Prospects to Watch

Ohio State has been kind to the Saints in the wide receiver department
Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown in front of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kyler Fisher (37) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 35-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Josh Simmons, OL (No. 71)
  • Emeka Egbuka, WR (No. 2)
  • Quinshon Judkins, RB (No. 1)
  • Tyleik Williams, DL (No. 91)
  • Jack Sawyer, EDGE (No. 33)
  • Treveyon Henderson, RB (No. 32)
  • J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE (No. 44)
  • Lathan Ransom, S (No. 8)
  • Donovan Jackson, OL (No. 74)
  • Denzel Burke, CB (No. 10)
  • Davison Igbinosun, CB (No. 1)
  • Jordan Hancock, S (No. 7)

SENIOR BOWL ACCEPTED INVITES: Ty Hamilton, DL; Seth McLaughin, OL; Will Howard, QB

College Football Playoffs How to Watch Clemson vs. Texas

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
  • Time: 3 p.m. CT
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
  • TV: TNT, MAX Streaming: Hulu, fuboTV
  • Game Odds: Longhorns (-13.5), O/U at 50.5

College Football Playoffs How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
  • Time: 7 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
  • TV: ABC, ESPN Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
  • Game Odds: Buckeyes (-7), O/U at 46.5
Published
