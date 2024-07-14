New Orleans Native And Former NFL Star Jacoby Jones Passes Away At Just 40 Years Old
Former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones has passed away, per reports. Jones had just turned 40 on July 11. According to his family, Jones passed on in his sleep overnight at home in New Orleans. Cause of death is not yet been reported.
Jacoby Jones was also born in New Orleans. He first attended St. Augustine High School before transferring to Marion Abramson, both in New Orleans. He'd letter in football, basketball, and track during his two scholastic years at Abramson. His times of 10.28 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.3 in the 200 meters earned him All- Metropolitan honors in track.
After originally attending Southeastern Louisiana University on a track scholarship, Jones transferred to Division II Lane College in Tennessee to play football. In three years there, he earned All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades for his abilities as a kick returner.
The Houston Texans would draft Jones in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft with the 73rd overall choice. In five years with Houston, Jones caught 127 passes for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'd also average 10.2 yards on punt returns and 23.3 on kickoff returns, taking three punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.
Houston released Jones during the 2012 offseason, where he'd quickly be signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He'd be a Raven for three seasons, pulling in 76 receptions for 992 yards and three scores. Jones also averaged 9.9 yards as a punt returner with one touchdown and an incredible 30.1 yards on kickoff returns with an eye-popping four touchdowns.
Jones was named 1st Team All-Pro during the 2012 campaign as a kick returner. He saved his best for Baltimore's run to a Super Bowl championship that postseason.
During a 2013 Divisional Round game at the Denver Broncos, Jones caught an improbable 70-yard touchdown in the final seconds to tie the game. The Ravens eventually won in double overtime.
Super Bowl XLVII was played in Jones' hometown of New Orleans. His 56-yard second quarter touchdown reception helped the Ravens widen their lead. Jones then took the opening kickoff of the second half back for a 108-yard touchdown, a Super Bowl record. The score increased Baltimore's lead to 28-6 in a 34-31 Super Bowl victory.
Jones ended his career in 2015 with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Over a nine-year NFL career, he caught 203 passes for 2,733 yards and 16 touchdowns. He'd have an additional 10 scores on kickoff or punt returns.
After retirement, Jones spent time as a college WR coach for Lane, Calvert Hall, Morgan State, and Alabama State. His last job was with Alabama State from 2022 to 2023.