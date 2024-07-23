New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara Reports To Camp Amid Contract Dispute, Per Reports
Per reports, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reported to training camp in Irvine, Calif. Neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill was first in the news, which was confirmed by NOLA.com’s Luke Johnson.
This is a step forward for the Saints and Kamara who have been engaged in a contract dispute throughout the offseason. Kamara left the final mandatory minicamp practice after walkthroughs back in June, with reports suggesting the move was contract related. Kamara currently has no guaranteed salary in 2025, which could be the likely catalyst driving the negotiations.
Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the contract talks do not seem to have progressed at this time. Which could surely change soon with Kamara and the team now all in the same place. Sometime physical proximity plays a big role in these talks.
Kamara is set to be a big focus in the Saints’ 2024 offense. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is bringing with him a wide zone offensive influence, which emphasizes the outside run and versatility of players out of the backfield. The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year has excelled in that area of the game in the past, and could look to recapture his top-tier production by getting his game out in space more consistently.
The NFL’s recent CBA negotiations have made classic hold-outs more challenging. Prior to that redone agreement, teams could waive fines that piled up from not participating in training camp. However now, those fines cannot be waived.
Kamara could be present for camp, but not participate in on-field drills to avoid fines, show good faith in working with his teammates, but avoid the risk of injury while negotiations are ongoing. A recent Instagram post suggests that this may indeed be Kamara’s next move. Wherein he posted a photo of himself and former NFL running back Marshon Lynch who once made headlines during a press conference dropping the unforgettable bar, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”