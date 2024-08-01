New Orleans Saints Pro Football Hall Of Fame History
We are just hours away from the members of the Class of 2024 being officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year's class includes DE Dwight Freeney, KR Devin Hester, WR Andre Johnson, DE Julius Peppers, LB Patrick Willis, LB Randy Gradishar (senior), and DT Steve McMichael (senior).
There are no New Orleans Saints in this year's class. The last player or coach that spent the majority of their career with the Saints to be inducted into the Hall of Fame was LB Sam Mills in 2022. Legendary QB Drew Brees will first be eligible in 2026, when he'll almost certainly be a first-ballot induction.
Former teammate, G Jahri Evans, and former Saints DT La'Roi Glover have been recent finalists who may also find a place in Canton. Sean Payton, former coach to Brees and Evans, will also likely find his way into the Hall of Fame at the conclusion of his career.
With no Saints among this year's nominees, here's a look at former New Orleans players or coaches that are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There are several players, coaches, or executives that spent a portion of their careers in New Orleans, but most of their Hall of Fame achievements were accomplished elsewhere.
• Jim Taylor, RB (1976)
• Doug Atkins, DE (1982)
• Earl Campbell, RB (1991)
• Hank Stram, coach (1993)
• Jim Finks, GM (1995)
• Ken Stabler, QB (2016)
Here are four members of the Hall of Fame that spent the majority of their careers with New Orleans, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the franchise while forging their legendary place into Canton.
RICKEY JACKSON, LB
• Saints (1981-1993)
• 49ers (1994-1995)
• Inducted in 2010
Jackson was the first member of the fearsome Dome Patrol linebacking corps that dominated the NFL through the mid-1980s through the early 1990s. A second-round selection and 51st overall choice in the 1981 NFL Draft out of Pitt, he was part of an outstanding draft class for the Saints and one of the team's few consistent bright spots over the first six years of his NFL career.
In 13 spectacular seasons with New Orleans, Jackson had 123 sacks, which is still the ''unofficial'' franchise record. He also forced 40 fumbles, also a team record and even intercepted eight passes while missing only two of a possible 201 starts in an Ironman Saints career.
Jackson finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX and adding 13 more sacks over his last two campaigns. He earned six Pro Bowl honors in his career, all with New Orleans, and was a member of the Pro Football Reference All-1980s Decade Team. Jackson's 136 career sacks is the 15th highest unofficial total in NFL history. His 40 career forced fumbles ranks 10th in league history.
WILLIE ROAF, OT
• Saints (1993-2001)
• Chiefs (2002-2005)
• Inducted in 2012
The Saints obtained Roaf with the eighth overall selection in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. They got that pick by trading Dome Patrol linebacker Pat Swilling, an ongoing criminal Hall of Fame snub, to the Detroit Lions.
After being an immediate starter at right tackle as a rookie, Roaf switched to the left side in 1994. From there, he'd be one of the most dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. Roaf earned seven Pro Bowl trips and three 1st Team All-Pro honors during his time in New Orleans while also being named to Pro Football's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.
Even after two more standout seasons with the Saints at the turn of the century, New Orleans traded Roaf to Kansas City. He proved that he was far from done, turning in three more Pro Bowl seasons, two 1st Team All-Pro accolades, and being name to the All-2000s All-Decade Team despite retiring in 2006.
MORTEN ANDERSEN, K
• Saints (1982-1994)
• Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-2007)
• Giants (2001)
• Chiefs (2002-2003)
• Vikings (2004)
• Inducted in 2017
The ''Great Dane'' was a fourth-round pick in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Saints out of Michigan State. He'd go on to have a legendary 25-year career as an NFL kicker, with the majority of his success with New Orleans.
In 13 seasons with the Saints, Andersen made five Pro Bowls and received All-Pro honors. twice. He was a rock of consistency and as a clutch performer. Andersen's franchise records for field goals converted, extra points, total points, successful field goals at distances over 20, 30, 40, and 50 yards are not in jeopardy anytime soon.
Morten Andersen and Jan Stenurud are the only two pure kickers to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Andersen holds the NFL record with 382 games played. He's also second in league history for points scored and successful field goals.
SAM MILLS, LB
• Saints (1986-1994)
• Panthers (1995-1997)
• Inducted in 2022
Considered too short and too slow, Mills was overlooked by both the Cleveland Browns of the NFL and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL when coming out of college with Montclair State in 1981. He'd finally get his chance with the Philadelphia (later Baltimore) Stars of the USFL in 1983.
Mills helped the Stars to two USFL championships in the three-year history of the league, earning 1st Team All-USFL honors all three years.
When the USFL folded, Mills joined former Stars coach Jim Mora in New Orleans. He, along with fellow USFL cast-off Vaughan Johnson, were the final pieces of the Dome Patrol unit that terrorized the league.
The play-caller of the New Orleans defense, Mills also added an elite combination of intellect, instincts, and physicality to the game. He'd earn five Pro Bowl trips, including a 1st Team All-Pro honor and two 2nd Team All-Pro accolades. In nine years with the Saints, Mills averaged 104 tackles per year along with 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 33 fumbles forced or recovered.