Saints may find answers to free agency in the NFC South

The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers make up one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. The Saints have had some success in pulling talent away from their rivals in the NFC South division over the last few seasons.

Linebacker Curtis Lofton, who had been with Atlanta before a stint in New Orleans, was the team’s leading tackler for three seasons earlier in the decade. Linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., previously from the Panthers, have been a big part of three consecutive playoff berths for the Saints.

Prying talent away from a divisional foe could both weaken a rival and bolster their own roster. Here are some pending free agents from their fellow NFC South rivals at obvious positions of need for the Saints.

WIDE RECEIVER

Dec 15, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) runs after a catch for his second touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Breshad Perriman (Buccaneers), Chris Hogan (Panthers), Jarius Wright (Panthers)

Perriman, a 2015 1st round pick of the Baltimore Ravens and son of former receiver Brett Perriman, revived his career with Tampa Bay last season. The 26-Yr old Perriman struggled with injuries and inconsistencies during his career with the Ravens but had a career best 36 receptions for 645 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019 with the Buccaneers. He has good size at 6’2 215-Lbs to go along with blazing speed and operates best out of the slot.

Hogan and Wright are also experienced slot receivers that would provide solid depth. The 32-Yr old Hogan was a key contributor to two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, but injuries limited him during his only season in Carolina. The 30-Yr old Wright has been a big play receiver throughout his eight years with the Vikings and Panthers.

TIGHT END

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown over New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hooper (Falcons)

I expect Hooper to earn big money on the free agent market and may be too pricey for the Saints with star Jared Cook already at the position. The 25-Yr old tight end is coming off a career best 75 catches for 787 yards and six scores and is a big target with good athleticism in the middle of the field. As the best tight end on the market, it may tempt New Orleans to give Drew Brees two dominating targets at the position.

DEFENSIVE END/EDGE

Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison (97) pressures in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), Jason Pierre-Paul (Buccaneers), Vic Beasley (Falcons), Adrian Clayborn (Falcons), Mario Addison (Panthers), Bruce Irvin (Panthers)

The Saints had 51 sacks last year, led by 15.5 from Pro Bowl end Cam Jordan. They complimented him with 2nd year edge Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson, veteran Mario Edwards Jr., and promising rookie Carl Granderson. The pass rush suffered when Davenport went down late in the year with injury for the second straight season.

With Davenport’s injury concerns, the Saints could look to add an experienced pass rusher along the edge. Atlanta’s Vic Beasley or Adrian Clayborn and Carolina’s Bruce Irvin are all accomplished pass rushers that would give New Orleans dangerous and disruptive depth.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Beau Allen (Buccaneers), Ndamukong Suh (Buccaneers), Tyeler Davison (Falcons), Vernon Butler (Panthers), Kyle Love (Panthers), Gerald McCoy (Panthers), Dontari Poe (Panthers)

Like at defensive end, the Saints are deep in talent at defensive tackle. Sheldon Rankins is as disruptive as anybody at the position when healthy. Malcom Brown is highly underrated and rookie free agent Shy Tuttle showed promise of a bright future while Edwards provides versatile depth. David Onyemata is an unrestricted free agent that may be difficult to keep though, and Rankins has had several injury issues throughout his career.

The NFC South is deep in defensive tackle talent, and several of them will be available as free agents. A veteran star such as McCoy or Suh would be valuable on limited snaps in a pursuit of a championship. A younger player like Butler could jump-start his career with a change of scenery. Someone like Davison, who played for the Saints from 2015 to 18, or Love could be a big-bodied run stopper on early down or short yardage.

LINEBACKER

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Minter (Buccaneers), De’Vondre Campbell (Falcons)

We expect new Orleans to surround All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis with better athleticism at the position this offseason. Alex Anzalone is an every down talent but has had injury issues in all three of his NFL seasons, and the Saints may lose both Klein and Kiko Alonso this offseason.

De’Vondre Campbell would bring superior speed at an outside spot and played well against the Saints playmaking running back Alvin Kamara in their head-to-head matchups. Minter is an experienced inside linebacker that isn’t strong in coverage, but can be an asset against the run.

CORNERBACK

Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs for a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Smith (Buccaneers), James Bradberry (Panthers)

The Saints are expected to address the cornerback position in free agency or the draft. Eli Apple and P.J. Williams are both unrestricted free agents, and the team will have big decisions to make on the contracts of Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

Bradberry is said to be seeking a contract averaging around $15 million per year, which likely puts him out of the Saints price range. Tampa Bay’s Smith is a combative corner that has had some success against the bigger NFC South wideouts though, and could supply important depth.

SAFETY



Sep 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Darian Stewart (24) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Adams (Buccaneers), Darian Stewart (Buccaneers)

If Vonn Bell departs in free agency, the Saints would have a need at the safety spot. Budding star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would fit into Bell’s role well, but the team will look to add depth. Stewart won a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos and has good range on the back end. The 27-Yr old Adams would be a younger option, and both players have valuable experience against the offenses of the NFC South.