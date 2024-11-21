NFC South Outlook: Saints' Race For Division Title Not Out of the Question
Mathematically, the Saints aren't out of the NFC South division race and we're doing this again. It's becoming a time-honored tradition to see New Orleans be in this hypothetical play land where they could pull off a miraculous rally. There's maybe a little more reason to believe this time with interim head coach Darren Rizzi at the helm, but a lot is going to have to happen. Here's what things look like the rest of the way and how it could get interesting in a couple of weeks.
How the NFC South Could Get Crazy Soon
Falcons Schedule (6-5)
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: vs. Chargers
- Week 14: at Vikings
- Week 15: at Raiders (MNF)
- Week 16: vs. Giants
- Week 17: at Commanders
- Week 18: vs. Panthers
The Falcons have some tough games ahead that could see them give up the division if they're not careful. They'll have big back-to-back contests on their hands when they come back from the bye week, including that Kirk Cousins coming back to Minnesota game. The Chargers defense is playing really well and so is Justin Herbert and the offense. Atlanta could lose the next two and sink to 6-7.
Bucs Schedule (4-6)
- Week 12: at Giants
- Week 13: at Panthers
- Week 14: vs. Raiders
- Week 15: at Chargers
- Week 16: at Cowboys (SNF)
- Week 17: vs. Panthers
- Week 18: vs. Saints
The Bucs are probably the team to watch here. If they can figure things out, then they might be able to control the division here. They should get these next two games, especially with the Giants swapping to Tommy DeVito. Maybe the Panthers could pull off the upset, but it's not likely. They could move to 6-6 over the next two weeks and make things interesting.
Saints Schedule (4-7)
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: vs. Rams
- Week 14: at Giants
- Week 15: vs. Commanders
- Week 16: at Packers (MNF)
- Week 17: vs. Raiders
- Week 18: at Bucs
Then there's New Orleans. They're going to have to steal a game from the Rams, who are 5-5 and having to play the Eagles on Sunday Night Football for Week 12. They're in contention for the NFC West and are in a similar boat to the Saints being that they might have to win the division to punch their ticket to the postseason. The Saints have to win and keep winning, but they have big tests with the Rams, Commanders and Packers left on their schedule that could set up an interesting finale against the Bucs if they can get past the hurdle.