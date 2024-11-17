Saints' Weekly Theme of Resiliency On Full Display In Week 11 Win Over the Browns
NEW ORLEANS -- You don't need to get style points for a win in the NFL, and while it certainly wasn't the prettiest one for the Saints on Sunday, the end result is what mattered. There's a long way to go in this season, but New Orleans improved to 4-7 and 2-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi on Sunday after knocking off the Browns 35-14.
Rizzi said that resiliency was one of three main themes for the team this week, and they displayed plenty of that in Week 11. Just look at Taysom Hill. By halftime, he had racked up a decent stat line, but was plagued by a pick and a fumble inside Browns territory. He was pissed at himself at halftime, but Rizzi said that he was going to get the ball more. The end result was Rizzi saying he became the poster child for resiliency, and he wasn't surprised by it.
"I was really disappointed at halftime," Hill said following the game. "No one is going to be harder about all these things than I am. I certainly expect more of myself in those situations."
Hill said that he had to take a step back and say that there was nothing he could do about it. The second half performance spoke for itself, as Hill went on to finish with 138 yards on the ground on just 7 carries with 3 touchdowns. Add on his 8 catches for 50 yards, going 1/2 for 18 yards in the air and then a 42-yard kick return and it makes for a killer day at the office.
Although it's just a couple of weeks in, Darren Rizzi has completely transformed things within the building. He knew coming in that the Saints weren't particularly good in one-score games at 1-3. He identified the areas the team needed to work on and they were able to respond and execute when it was all said and done. In turn, it's helping the team get back confidence and swag.
"As you watched that game, you saw a team that got more and more confident," Hill said when asked about Rizzi's assessment.
"I think Rizz has done a really nice job of communicating with a lot of guys in the locker room. We've had a lot of meetings, private meetings." Hill said that Rizzi has a pulse on what the team needs collectively and that guys have responded to it. The formula doesn't seem complex, and Rizzi is getting it done two weeks in.
"We're winning. Winning feels good, and we want to keep that feeling going," Demario Davis said in his postgame press conference.
Davis added later, "Coaches have emphasized some specific challenges for us, and we've responded." He said that the emphasis is in the right spot. He said that defensive coordinator Joe Woods has done a great job of putting the game in the player's hands. "When he calls the plays we just trust him."
Can this formula keep powering the Saints? You just hope it does. Again, is it realistic to think they can run the table and get into the postseason? Probably not. However, they're going to try because there is no quit in this team, and that's what makes it so interesting and intriguing with the way Rizzi has been able to change the landscape in New Orleans.
The bye week comes at a great time for the Saints, simply because they need to get some players healthy and have a mental and physical break after everything that has transpired this season. The most pressing injury right now is having to see where Erik McCoy is at, as he left the game with a groin injury and was held out as a precaution. Still, these two games have showed possibilities, similar to the first two. However, I'm more inclined to believe this is the real team this time around with the right makeup.
The Saints will have a real big test when they come back in Week 13 when they play the Rams, and if they can prove themselves again, then they make just make some believers out of more. At the very least, they're going to make it interesting. We're just along for the ride for now.