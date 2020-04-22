Saints News Network
NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Damon Arnette

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2020 NFL draft with questions at the cornerback spot. Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are the starters, and few teams have a better starting duo at the position. P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee were re-signed this offseason and the Saints added XFL star Deatrick Nichols, but lost former starter Eli Apple left in free agency. Williams and veteran backup Patrick Robinson have been coverage liabilities though, leaving the team vulnerable against multi receiver packages even with rookie safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson playing well in the slot last season.

With so many talented receivers throughout the league, the Saints could look to add another cover corner in the draft. Today’s draft profile looks at one of the top prospects at the position, one from a college power where the Saints are quite familiar.

Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State) 6’0” 195-Lbs.

USATSI_10456206_168388561_lowres
Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) tries to catch a pass that is broken up by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette (3) during the third quarter in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Arnette was a three-star recruit at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. After committing to South Carolina, he would change his choice to Ohio State as a senior. After redshirting his freshman year, he had 21 tackles and an interception as a reserve in 2016. Arnette worked his way into the starting lineup in 2017, breaking up 8 passes, snatching 2 interceptions, and recording 44 tackles. He earned honorable mention All-Big 10 during the 2018 season with an interception and six passes broken up to go with 40 tackles. Arnette finished his Buckeyes career with 2nd team All-Big 10 honors in 2019, intercepting a pass, breaking up eight, and recording 35 tackles. According to Profootballfocus.com, Arnette gave up just one touchdown pass in each of his four seasons with Ohio State.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.56

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = Jourdan Lewis (Cowboys)

USATSI_10456544_168388561_lowres

Arnette has some character concerns coming into the draft, specifically about a lack of focus and a reputation for not getting along with coaches when younger, although the Ohio State coaches pointed out Arnette’s maturity growth over his final two years. As a player, he is a bit stiff-hipped in man coverage, allowing a quick change of direction to give him problems. Arnette doesn’t have great straight-line speed, and could have some issues staying with faster receivers deep. 

Damon Arnette is an aggressive defender with good awareness and enough athleticism to excel in either man or zone coverage. He’s capable of playing physical press coverage both outside and in the slot and has excellent ball skills to make a play on the throw. He has the size to match up with bigger wideouts and uses a physical jam at the line of scrimmage to alter the route of a smaller receiver. Arnette shows good awareness in zone coverage and reads opposing quarterbacks well to make a play.  He is an excellent open field tackler and an asset in run support.

USATSI_13356954_168388561_lowres
Sep 14, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. (3) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donavan Hale (6) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Okudah, Arnette’s teammate at Ohio St., will be the first cornerback selected in this year’s draft. Arnette saw a high volume of targets because of Okudah’s presence in the lineup, but he played at a consistently top level. Arnette is among a handful of corners expected to be drafted between the last part of the 1st and end of the 2nd round. The Saints have had luck with players from the Ohio State program. Lattimore, Apple, former safety Vonn Bell, current safety Malcolm Jenkins, and All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas are all former Buckeyes that have played a vital part in the Saints recent success. Damon Arnette is an aggressive and versatile cornerback who would fit well in Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen’s attacking scheme, and could join his collegiate alumni as an early round draft pick.

