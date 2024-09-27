NFL Fines CJ Gardner-Johnson For 'Out Of Bounds' Tackle In Saints Game
After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints, 15-12, in a highly contentious NFC battle during Week 3, C.J. Gardner-Johnson called his former team "dirty" after a hit injured wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
On Friday, the National Football League is reportedly fining Gardner-Johnson for an illegal hit on running back Alvin Kamara. The intense defensive back forcibly tackled and tossed Kamara to the ground while he was out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday's game. No official amount disclosed.
A chorus of boos from Saints fans at Caesars Superdome echoed throughout the arena. Additionally, special teams coach Darren Rizzi unsuccessfully lobbied the officials to penalize Gardner-Johnson for his unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.
Gardner-Johnson trolled the Saints and spoke out against Derek Carr, saying, "They ain't no contenders. They're pretenders." A couple of days later, an unlikely supporter came to New Orleans' defense - Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons.
"I don't know who C.J. Gardner (Johnson) thinks he is," Parsons said on his weekly podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons. "I think Derek Carr has validated himself way before C.J. has ever done......Derek Carr has been a Pro-Bowl quarterback before. Derek Carr has always been a pretty damn good quarterback."
New Orleans will square off against Atlanta in a classic NFC South showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Falcons are a 2.5-point favorite to defend their home turf as the Saints are battling several critical injuries along the offensive line and star running back Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs). QB Derek Carr (left groin) and RB/TE Taysom Hill (chest) were full participants in Thursday's practice for New Orleans.