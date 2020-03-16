Saints News Network
Saints bring back David Onyemata ahead of free agency

John Hendrix

It's been a very eventful day across the NFL. We've witnessed multiple crazy trades along with a good bit of player movement through new contracts, and we're just in the legal tampering period. Things might have started quiet for the New Orleans Saints, but the afternoon gave us some promising news in the way of defensive tackle David Onyemata re-signing with the team. 

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by several other outlets. Onyemata took to his personal Instagram to confirm the news, saying, "Got some unfinished business to handle 🤫"

It's worth noting that at the end of February, ESPN's Mike Triplett talked about the Saints prioritizing a contract extension with Onyemata. Full contract details are unknown.

It's been an interesting ride for Onyemata since being drafted in 2016 out of Canada. The former fourth-rounder out of Manitoba has missed just one game in his first four years, and that was only because of a suspension at the beginning of last season. Quietly, he had become one of the better interior defensive linemen in the league, growing in each season. In 2019, the Saints relied on him tremendously, pairing him as a starter alongside Malcom Brown. He appeared in 565 snaps for Dennis Allen's defense last season, notching 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks.

The re-signing allows the Saints to keep their whole defensive line intact. Onyemata wasn't the only news, as the team also brought back long snapper Zach Wood on a four-year, $4.78 million contract with $1.3 million guaranteed. Be sure to keep up with all Saints moves and rumors through our 2020 tracker, and stay tuned for more analysis of the moves as they unfold.

