Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

2020 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker

John Hendrix

It's that time of the year again, folks. The start of the new NFL league year is around the corner, and the football world has already seen its share of shock and awe from multiple trades going down on Monday. We're eagerly awaiting moves from the New Orleans Saints, and rumors are already starting to swirl with some of their current players and impending free agents. Here's a look at where the team stands currently through our free agency and rumor tracker.

Saints cap space: $4,858,892 (Over The Cap)

Players under contract: 57

Team needs: CB, WR, DT, LB, OL

Here's a look at the team moves, thus far, which will be updated constantly. 

Re-Signings and Offseason Tracker

  • Zach Wood, LS - 4-year, $4.78 million deal with $1.3 million guaranteed (source)

New Players

None, yet. Stay tuned.

Rumors

  • The Saints would like to keep Cameron Tom, but it doesn't look like he'll get tagged as a RFA (source).
  • The Bears are working to make a deal happen with Teddy Bridgewater (source), however another report is stating this won't happen.
  • The Saints are using a first-round tender on Taysom Hill (source).

2020 Saints Free Agents

  • J.T. Gray, DB (ERFA)
  • Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR (ERFA)
  • Keith Kirkwood, WR (ERFA)
  • Zach Wood, LS (RFA) - Re-signed on 3/16
  • Justin Hardee, DB (RFA) 
  • Cameron Tom, G (RFA) 
  • Krishawn Hogan, WR (RFA) 
  • Austin Carr, WR (RFA) 
  • Taysom Hill, QB (RFA)
  • Drew Brees, QB 
  • Teddy Bridgewater, QB
  • A.J. Klein, LB
  • Eli Apple, CB
  • Ted Ginn Jr., WR
  • Andrus Peat, T
  • P.J. Williams, CB
  • Zach Line, FB - Retired on 1/16
  • Vonn Bell, S
  • Johnson Bademosi, CB
  • Patrick Omameh, T
  • Stephone Anthony, LB 
  • Josh Martin, LB 
  • Manti Te'o, LB 
  • David Onyemata, DT 
  • Noah Spence, DE
  • Dwayne Washington, RB
  • D.J. Swearinger, DB
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints and Pelicans owner creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund"

Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, creates "Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund" amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Boylan

New Orleans Saints Defensive Free Agent Predictions

What defensive players will the New Orleans Saints bring in to bolster their young and talented defense?  And, which current Saints free agents will be leaving?

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints Offensive Free Agent Predictions

Who will the Saints add on the offensive side of the ball during free agency?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Wide Receiver Depth in 2020 NFL Draft - Mike Detillier

NFL Draft expert, Mike Detillier, evaluates the New Orleans Saints need for a wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mike believes this class of wide receivers and their depth gives the Saints options in the first-round.

MikeDetillier

Saints React to NFL CBA and COVID-19

New Orleans Saints player reactions on the new approved CBA by the NFLPA this morning and the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL planning to operate business as usual this week

The new NFL league year is on schedule, and here's some of the happenings over the next week to keep in mind.

John Hendrix

3 Improvements for Players in new CBA

The NFLPA announced the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in a close vote of 1,019 (FOR) and 959 (AGAINST). Saints News Network wanted to share three reasons the CBA will benefit the current and former NFL players.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL sets salary cap at $198.2 million for 2020

The NFL informed teams on Sunday that the salary cap for 2020 will be $198.2 million. The New Orleans Saints have roughly $7.5 million in space.

John Hendrix

NFL Players Approve New CBA

NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that adds a game to the regular season and two more playoff teams.

Brendan Boylan

March 14th, "Drew Brees Day" in New Orleans Saints History

March 14th is known as Drew Brees Day in New Orleans Saints history. Saints owner Tom Benson, GM Mickey Loomis, and Head Coach Sean Payton wasted no time to sign Brees to a 6-year, $60 million contract on March 14, 2006.

Kyle T. Mosley