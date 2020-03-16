It's that time of the year again, folks. The start of the new NFL league year is around the corner, and the football world has already seen its share of shock and awe from multiple trades going down on Monday. We're eagerly awaiting moves from the New Orleans Saints, and rumors are already starting to swirl with some of their current players and impending free agents. Here's a look at where the team stands currently through our free agency and rumor tracker.

Saints cap space: $4,858,892 (Over The Cap)

Players under contract: 57

Team needs: CB, WR, DT, LB, OL

Here's a look at the team moves, thus far, which will be updated constantly.

Re-Signings and Offseason Tracker

Zach Wood, LS - 4-year, $4.78 million deal with $1.3 million guaranteed (source)

New Players

None, yet. Stay tuned.

Rumors

The Saints would like to keep Cameron Tom, but it doesn't look like he'll get tagged as a RFA (source).

The Bears are working to make a deal happen with Teddy Bridgewater (source), however another report is stating this won't happen.

The Saints are using a first-round tender on Taysom Hill (source).

2020 Saints Free Agents