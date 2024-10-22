Major Win For The Saints: Star RB Agrees To Contract Extension
Alvin Kamara and the Saints have agreed to a two-year contract extension, a source confirmed to Saints News Network. The news was originally reported by NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, and it makes Kamara stay in New Orleans through 2026. It's a two-year, $24.5 million deal.
This is almost on the dot what I projected for the two sides back in late June. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill gave more details on the deal, which is that Kamara will receive a $15.5 million signing bonus and has $22.3 million guaranteed.
Whether you want to call it a reworked contract or extension, a two-year window for Kamara in 2025 and 2026 (age 30 and 31 season) could go a long way to the tune of $25 million with $17 million guaranteed. That's generously guaranteeing 68% of the financials to Kamara, and that would say a lot. The exact number isn't totally relevant, but $15-20 million in guarantees feels like the window for two years, and could be different if it were upped to three years. The Saints could also just make things work for 2024 and 2025, similar to what they've done with players like Tyrann Mathieu, Demario Davis and Cam Jordan.
It was always Kamara's desire to stay with the Saints, something he even reiterated after a fictitious trade rumor surfaced recently. In a season that has certainly went the wrong way for New Orleans, this is an encouraging bit of news moving forward.