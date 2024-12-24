Packers Blowout Saints On Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers trounced the New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Monday Night Football in Week 16. New Orleans has the dubious distinction of being the only team in the NFL to be held scoreless this season.
"We got outcoached and out-executed," interim head coach Darren Rizzi said in his postgame interview.
The Green Bay offense was relentless, achieving 24 first downs, 404 total yards, and controlling the ball for 36:40 minutes. In contrast, the Saints managed 14 first downs, 196 total yards, and possessed the ball for 22:47 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Saints, it was the second straight week the team's offense failed to produce points in the first half of a contest.
Rizzi gave a candid evaluation of his team's peformance, saying, "We had some self inflicted [plays], where we jumped off sides a couple times. And so just a lot of it we did to ourselves. So there were some spurts. There were short spurts, unfortunately, where we did some good things, but just overall, not good enough."
Third down conversions were troublesome for the Saitns offense and defense. Offensively, the team converted just 4-of-11 third downs. On the defensive side, Green Bay successfully converted 6-of-13 third down attempts, and all 3 fourth down tries.
"Just an embarrasing loss," Rattler commented. "I put it on myself, I played, not good at all in my opinion. Just didn't have any answers, got to go make more plays. Protect the ball. And just got to be better."
Spencer Rattler did not have his best game of the year. The rookie signal-caller completed 15-of-30 passes for 153 yards and one interception. Although being under heavy pressure from the Packers pass rush, Rattler hurried passes, failed to control his touch on several throws, and completely misfired on others.
The New Orleans Saints (5-10) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at Caesars Superdome for a noon kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 29.