NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Veteran to Seahawks After Travis Etienne Deal

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes on their roster, but it didn't take long for them to dive into free agency during the early tampering period this week. The Saints were some of the bigger spenders in the league early on.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Saints would sign free agent running back Travis Etienne to a massive deal to come to New Orleans.

"Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

As a result, veteran running back Alvin Kamara has found himself on the trade block. He could be moved because of the Etienne addition.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Kamara to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive lineman Christian Haynes.

Seahawks make sense as a fit for Alvin Kamara

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"With the free-agent market running dry, a trade for Kamara could be the most sensible choice to find a one-year stopgap who can help Seattle repeat as champions," Kay wrote. "The Seahawks could entice the Saints to trade them Kamara by offering some help in the offensive trenches. Seattle has one of the best o-lines in football with plenty of depth, making a player like backup guard Christian Haynes expendable.

"While Haynes was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, he hasn't lived up to expectations during his first two seasons in the league and has only seen the field for 199 offensive snaps. A change of scenery and a fresh start in the Big Easy could help Haynes find his footing in the NFL."

This fit makes perfect sense for both sides.

The Seahawks are set to lose Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs. They need to add a veteran running back who's built to win right now, and Kamara might be the perfect option on the board. He could slide into Seattle's offense and take it to the next level.

The Saints could continue bolstering their offensive line with Haynes. He might not be a star, but this deal would be more about getting off Kamara's contract than anything. Haynes could be solid depth down the line.