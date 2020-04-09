New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton pokes fun at the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons organization unveiled their newly designed uniforms via social media to mixed reactions by fans, critics, and rivals. Some believed the uniforms did not diverge from previous patterns, also questioned the font of the players' names and uniform numbers.

Payton called the new uniforms, "Impressive" in his tweet which was filled with sarcasm.

Payton followed his comments and harassed Falcons fans by writing "COV 19 Social Media rules in place. Love our rivals, poke fun at our rivals and most importantly beat this Virus WITH our rivals."

His responses were extremely hilarious to the Atlanta faithful.

One NFL fan believed the Falcons new "all black" design was similar to the 2005 Adam Sandler movie, The Longest Yard. In the movie, the team football team uniforms were all black with red piping.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have a long and contentious rivalry in the NFL. The animosity of the two southern bred teams began when the Saints began NFL play in 1967. The Falcons lead the all-times series 53-49. In the 102 games played between the two franchises, only one playoff duel took place. The Falcons defeated the Saints 27-20 on December 28, 1991 in the Louisiana Superdome. Since 2006, Drew Brees and the Saints are 19-9 versus the Falcons. Hence, this is the reason most Saints fans, players, and coaches believe in the team's dominance over their most hated rival in Atlanta.