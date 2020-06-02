Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Sean Payton:  "22 weeks from today for Change"; a response to Floyd and Arbery deaths

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton, addressed the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery via Twitter on Tuesday. The Super Bowl 44 winning coach posted pictures of Arbery (25) and Floyd (46) with the caption: 

Both Floyd and Arbery are African-American men.  Both of their deaths were captured on video.  In February, Ahmaud Arbery lost his life after being gunned down while jogging near his home in Georgia. Last week, George Floyd's demise came after an MPD Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as three fellow officers watched.  In both cases, the District Attorney offices were slow to process arrests.  Tensions within Minneapolis' African-American communities boiled-over into demonstrations protesting the handling of the MPD officers who were complicit in his death.

Most NFL coaches have remained silent.  Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores wrote about his frustrations on the Floyd killing last week.  It wasn't until today another NFL coach touched the subject.  That coach was Sean Payton.  In Payton's last sentence of his tweet, he urges the citizens to vote in the upcoming Presidential election, “22 weeks from today for change”. Normally, NFL coaching ranks are apolitical. Payton's departure from the norm was a surprise.  The United States Presidential election will occur on November 3rd, 2020. Payton joined his Saints players, DE Cam Jordan, DB Malcolm Jenkins, and LB Demario Davis in voicing the need for change. 

Payton's first public comments about the murder of Floyd comes just a day after New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released an official statement in response to the tragedy.

The Saints News Network will continue to provide coverage on the New Orleans Saints organization for Sports Illustrated.  

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints & Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson makes a statement on George Floyd's death, Protests, Peace, Unity, and Finding Solutions

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released an official statement amid the nationwide protests regarding questionable circumstances and legal response concerning the death of George Floyd.

Dr.C

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Will this productive former Texas Longhorn be the next great undrafted find at receiver for New Orleans?

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Kaden Elliss

This unheralded 7th round draft choice looks to strong arm his way up the Saints depth chart with a second consecutive impressive preseason.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Shy Tuttle

After bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie, Shy Tuttle looks to make an even bigger impact for the Saints in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Saquan Hampton

Second year safety looks to rebound from injury to grab a spot once again in the Saints secondary.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the biggest steals of the entire 2019 NFL draft, looks poised for stardom in his second season in the Saints defense.

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Erik McCoy

The Saints top draft pick in 2019 successfully filled some big shoes in his first season, now looks to take the next step in his development in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints S Malcolm Jenkins joins a peaceful march in Philadelphia with Protesters

New Orleans Saints S Malcolm Jenkins joined a peaceful march in Philadelphia on Sunday. Jenkins has always been an advocate for civil rights and has shared his views on the George Floyd death and police brutality.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Who Dat Nation will have a radically different fan experience in 2020

The New Orleans Saints fans may experience home games radically differently this season. COVID-19 guidelines are putting an extreme limit on large gatherings and the NFL is no exception.

Dr.C

Do the Saints to have interest DE Jadeveon Clowney?

New Orleans Saints are reported to have express interest in the services of Jadeveon Clowney for a one-year deal. Does this make sense for Saints and Clowney?

BtBoylan

by

Scotto