Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Safety
Bob Rose
This offseason the New Orleans Saints brought back an old friend, re-signing S Malcolm Jenkins after six years away from the franchise. Jenkins had originally been a 1st round pick of the Saints, 14th overall in 2009, and had spent five years with the team before departing for Philadelphia in 2014. He developed into a Pro Bowl safety for the Eagles and was a key part of their 2017 Super Bowl champion team before returning to New Orleans. Jenkins' re-signing replaces the departed Vonn Bell, who joined the Bengals this offseason as a free agent.
Jenkins will help mentor a young secondary full of talent, but one that has also made some big mistakes in crucial games. New Orleans is especially deep at safety. That depth helped them overcome a rash of injuries at the position last season, but will make roster spots in this training camp hard to earn. Today we give you a training camp preview of the Saints’ last line of defense.
SAINTS SAFETY ROSTER
Johnson Bademosi
Ceedy Duce (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson)
J.T. Gray
Saquon Hampton
Malcolm Jenkins
D.J. Swearinger
Marcus Williams
ROSTER LOCKS
Ceedy Duce (5'11" 210-Lbs., 22-Yrs old)
A 4th round pick in last season's draft, Duce showed the potential of a star and was one of the Saints best defenders down the stretch of last season. Gardner-Johnson, now Ceedy Duce, had 1 interception, 2 fumbles forced or recovered, 8 pass breakups, and 6 tackles for loss as a rookie and will be a bigger part of the team’s defensive plans in 2020. He excels in slot coverage and is an excellent tackler with the versatility to move around the defensive formation.
J.T. Gray (6’0” 202-Lbs., 24-Yrs old)
New Orleans re-signed this special team’s ace to a 1-Yr contract this offseason. Rarely used in coverage roles, he played just 2% of the defensive snaps in 2019, Gray is valuable for being one of the NFL's best special teams players. He earned All-Pro honors for those special teams contributions last season and continues to help make the New Orleans ‘‘extra'' unit one of the league's finest.
Malcolm Jenkins (6’0” 204-Lbs., 32-Yrs old)
The return of Jenkins gives the Saints both durability and experience in a secondary that has struggled in some key moments of big games. Still playing at a high level, Jenkins didn't allow a touchdown pass when targeted last year and had 6 tackles for loss, 12 QB pressures, and forced 4 fumbles for the Eagles in 2019. He will give the Saints defense a stout run defender in the box, while still having the athleticism to be effective in coverage.
Marcus Williams (6’1” 195-Lbs., 23-Yrs old)
Williams has received criticism throughout his three-year career for poor tackling, which has cost his team in big games. Few safeties have the range, athleticism, and playmaking ability of Marcus Williams, however, and he will be a key to the Saints defensive success in 2020. He’s intercepted 10 career passes, including a team-high 4 last season to go along with 13 pass breakups, and gives New Orleans a playmaker behind star corners Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.
ON THE BUBBLE
Saquon Hampton (6’1” 206-Lbs., 24-Yrs old)
A 6th round pick in the 2019 draft, Hampton appeared in five games for the team before missing the last portion with injuries. He impressed coaches with his range and tackling ability last preseason, and will probably need to repeat the feat to hold on to his roster spot.
D.J. Swearinger (5'10" 205-Lbs., 28-Yrs old)
A 7-Yr veteran, Swearinger was signed late last season to supply experienced depth but was injured after just one game with the Saints. He has nice range as a deep safety, intercepting 11 passes between 2016 and 2018, and has the coverage ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.
Johnson Bademosi (6’0” 219-Lbs., 30-Yrs old)
Bademosi joined the Saints late in 2019 to supply depth. He played six games for the team last year, mostly on special teams, but seems unlikely to crack the roster this season. He was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list (P.U.P.) while recovering from a foot injury.
The Saints look to get more turnovers from their defense this season, especially from the safety position. They normally carry five safeties on the roster, but could carry a 6th over an extra CB because of their questionable depth at that position. Ceedy Duce is the team’s top slot coverage option and nickleback, and the team could choose the range of Swearinger and potential of Hampton over some of their depth options at the cornerback position.