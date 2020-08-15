Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Safety

This offseason the New Orleans Saints brought back an old friend, re-signing S Malcolm Jenkins after six years away from the franchise. Jenkins had originally been a 1st round pick of the Saints, 14th overall in 2009, and had spent five years with the team before departing for Philadelphia in 2014. He developed into a Pro Bowl safety for the Eagles and was a key part of their 2017 Super Bowl champion team before returning to New Orleans. Jenkins' re-signing replaces the departed Vonn Bell, who joined the Bengals this offseason as a free agent.

Jenkins will help mentor a young secondary full of talent, but one that has also made some big mistakes in crucial games. New Orleans is especially deep at safety. That depth helped them overcome a rash of injuries at the position last season, but will make roster spots in this training camp hard to earn. Today we give you a training camp preview of the Saints’ last line of defense.

SAINTS SAFETY ROSTER

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) after a catch during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Johnson Bademosi

Ceedy Duce (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson)

J.T. Gray

Saquon Hampton

Malcolm Jenkins

D.J. Swearinger

Marcus Williams

ROSTER LOCKS

Ceedy Duce (5'11" 210-Lbs., 22-Yrs old)

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) returns an interception as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake (13) pursues in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

A 4th round pick in last season's draft, Duce showed the potential of a star and was one of the Saints best defenders down the stretch of last season. Gardner-Johnson, now Ceedy Duce, had 1 interception, 2 fumbles forced or recovered, 8 pass breakups, and 6 tackles for loss as a rookie and will be a bigger part of the team’s defensive plans in 2020. He excels in slot coverage and is an excellent tackler with the versatility to move around the defensive formation.

J.T. Gray (6’0” 202-Lbs., 24-Yrs old)

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans re-signed this special team’s ace to a 1-Yr contract this offseason. Rarely used in coverage roles, he played just 2% of the defensive snaps in 2019, Gray is valuable for being one of the NFL's best special teams players. He earned All-Pro honors for those special teams contributions last season and continues to help make the New Orleans ‘‘extra'' unit one of the league's finest.

Malcolm Jenkins (6’0” 204-Lbs., 32-Yrs old)

Dec 22, 2019; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Jenkins gives the Saints both durability and experience in a secondary that has struggled in some key moments of big games. Still playing at a high level, Jenkins didn't allow a touchdown pass when targeted last year and had 6 tackles for loss, 12 QB pressures, and forced 4 fumbles for the Eagles in 2019. He will give the Saints defense a stout run defender in the box, while still having the athleticism to be effective in coverage.

Marcus Williams (6’1” 195-Lbs., 23-Yrs old)

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has received criticism throughout his three-year career for poor tackling, which has cost his team in big games. Few safeties have the range, athleticism, and playmaking ability of Marcus Williams, however, and he will be a key to the Saints defensive success in 2020. He’s intercepted 10 career passes, including a team-high 4 last season to go along with 13 pass breakups, and gives New Orleans a playmaker behind star corners Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

ON THE BUBBLE

Saquon Hampton (6’1” 206-Lbs., 24-Yrs old)

Mar 4, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers defensive back Saquan Hampton (DB49) goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

A 6th round pick in the 2019 draft, Hampton appeared in five games for the team before missing the last portion with injuries. He impressed coaches with his range and tackling ability last preseason, and will probably need to repeat the feat to hold on to his roster spot.

D.J. Swearinger (5'10" 205-Lbs., 28-Yrs old)

Sep 15, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger (36) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

A 7-Yr veteran, Swearinger was signed late last season to supply experienced depth but was injured after just one game with the Saints. He has nice range as a deep safety, intercepting 11 passes between 2016 and 2018, and has the coverage ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.

Johnson Bademosi (6’0” 219-Lbs., 30-Yrs old)

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Johnson Bademosi (29) celebrates as Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) reacts to missing a field goal during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Bademosi joined the Saints late in 2019 to supply depth. He played six games for the team last year, mostly on special teams, but seems unlikely to crack the roster this season. He was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list (P.U.P.) while recovering from a foot injury.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) makes a game ending interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

The Saints look to get more turnovers from their defense this season, especially from the safety position. They normally carry five safeties on the roster, but could carry a 6th over an extra CB because of their questionable depth at that position. Ceedy Duce is the team’s top slot coverage option and nickleback, and the team could choose the range of Swearinger and potential of Hampton over some of their depth options at the cornerback position.