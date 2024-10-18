Results Matter: Change Is Long Overdue For the Saints, But Will They Do Anything?
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have become unwatchable. Here we are again for the third straight year. New Orleans is another bad football team and their 2-5 record says exactly what they are. They've lost five straight, which ties for the longest losing streak in the Sean Payton era. They just lost a game by 23 points and that's only because they got a touchdown late. Whether the team wants to face the music or not, they have to make some changes yesterday.
This quote from general manager Mickey Loomis this week set the tone for some things, which clearly rubbed fans the wrong way. Of course, you back your head coach, but it's puzzling to see any logic from it.
Loomis said on WWL Radio, “Results matter, they do, But one of the things that I think good organizations do is you look beyond the results. What’s the reason for the results, and how do you fix the reasons that keep you from winning? It’s not always about the head coach. Sometimes it is, but it’s not always about that."
Looking beyond the results doesn't apply in this situation. This is a results-based business league and New Orleans is failing miserably at it. If this were a retail business, people would be held accountable. Even if it wasn't straight termination, there'd be some type of action plan or performance improvement plan in place that would help you get on the right track.
Do the Saints have such a plan? It's hard to say. There's nothing outside of the building that's going to help them, and the people inside of it appear to be worn down and tired of what's going on. The message has gone stale. The rally cry or motivation isn't there and it hasn't been for weeks. The discipline isn't there. The fundamentals aren't there. This team is defeated. It points to Dennis Allen, because it's ultimately on him and he says it week in and week out.
At what point does anyone in the building say that they've seen enough of this product on the field? How is this acceptable for a franchise that holds a standard of winning in high regard? How do you honor a legend like Drew Brees with a performance like this? It's embarrassing. Fans are tired of it and so are the players. Sean Payton, the former esteemed head coach of the franchise, just came in and utterly embarrassed you like it was nothing.
The bad news is that there's still 10 games to go. This slow start is commonplace, and now with the way things are going, what does the locker room look like after this?
Sure, New Orleans could pull out the familiar tactics and rally to make something of it and they probably will. The results will still be the same of coming up short. There's major changes needed for the Saints, and it's overdue. The biggest question is, will they actually do anything or keep doing what they're doing?
These next 10 days on the mini-bye should have a lot of reflection time for the Saints, but ultimately needs to have action and consequences. Unfortunately, the confidence level in anything actually changing is slim.