Saints WR Devaughn Vele Avoids 'Major Injury' (Report)

The New Orleans Saints' offense has looked different recently.

Now, Tyler Shough has gotten most of the buzz, but he isn't the only guy who has stepped up. With Rashid Shaheed traded to the Seattle Seahawks, more opportunities have been there for Devaughn Vele, and he has made the most of them. Before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, Vele had five catches for 39 yards in eight games played.

Since then, Vele has had 20 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown in five games. The last few weeks have shown why the Saints went out and acquired him before the season, but he had an injury scare as he hurt his shoulder on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints WR has been hot

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Vele fortunately avoided a "major injury" and is now "week-to-week."

"Saints WR Devaughn Vele avoided major injury to his shoulder, I’m told. Timing of where it happened in the season could make it tricky getting back. He’s week-to-week," Underhill wrote on X on Tuesday.

After a long season, the Saints finally have positive momentum, and Vele was a part of that. The Saints have won back-to-back games and Vele has looked like a high-end No. 2 receiver in the Shough and Kellen Moore-led offense. With three weeks to go in the regular season, there isn't a lot of time left to get back on the field. New Orleans will face the New York Jets on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 28, and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 4.

These last six weeks have shown what New Orleans' offense can look like with Shough under center. It's exciting, but there's more work to do to determine which pieces to build around into 2026 and beyond. Fortunately, Vele avoided a "major injury," and we will find out more soon as New Orleans shares its first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday. Hopefully, the offense won't be without Vele, but we will see.

