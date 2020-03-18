Saints News Network
CB Patrick Robinson Restructures Contract with Saints

Brendan Boylan

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson has agreed to a restructured contract according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Robinson had not seen serious playing time in his second stint in New Orleans after finding himself on Injured Reserve last season and battling injuries throughout 2019.  His performance in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans in place of the injured Eli Apple was Robinson’s best performance of an injury shortened 2019.  New Orleans projected Robinson to be the starting Nickel Corner back in each of the past two seasons prior to ankle and hamstring injuries.

New Orleans drafted Robinson with the 32nd pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the black and gold before leaving in free agency after 2014. Robinson played a major role for the 2017 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles complying a career high 4 interceptions in 16 games including 8 starts. In the 2017 playoffs, “P-Rob” played in all three games, scoring a touchdown on a 50-yard pick six in route to the Eagles first Super Bowl title.

Patrick Robinson
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) reacts after breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (not pictured) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

In the summer of 2018, the Saints reunited with Robinson agreeing to a 4-year, $20 million contract with $10 million guaranteed. Prior to the agreement to restructure Robinson, 32 would have made $4.9 million for the 2020 season and $5 million for the 2021 season. 

