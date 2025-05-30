Saints' 2nd-Round Pick Lands On Short List Of Rookie Of The Year Favorites
The New Orleans Saints are desperately going to need quality quarterback play in 2025 to overcome the rest of their shortcomings.
New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season in which they went 0-7 when starting QB Derek Carr was out due to injury. Of course, Carr is now retired, so the Saints are entering the year without a single passer on the roster with an NFL win under their belt.
Rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough looks to have the inside track for the starting job. Whether he can become the long-term solution for the Saints remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old likely has more upside than either of the returners, Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener.
Though Shough only had one full season as a college starter, he's generating enough excitement that some believe he might have a shot at winning the award every first-year player hopes to earn.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Damian Parson named Shough as one of seven early front-runners who he deemed "most likely" to win the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"Shough is surrounded by a good offensive supporting cast. The Saints improved the O-line by selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. one year after drafting Taliese Fuaga in Round 1," Parson wrote. "There's also an explosive group of pass-catchers led by Chris Olave, while Alvin Kamara remains a good starting running back when healthy."
"If given the full slate of games to start and develop as a rookie, Shough can make the necessary plays to raise the floor of this offense. One thing is for sure: The NFL loves rewarding impactful quarterbacks. Shough can make a strong case if he becomes a catalyst for the Saints franchise turning around in 2025."
Many projections have the Saints finishing with the worst record in the NFL this season, so Shough leading them to a respectable (near .500) record could easily garner him consideration for Rookie of the Year.
There will undoubtedly be stiff competition, though, especially in highly-touted first-round picks like the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward and the Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty.
