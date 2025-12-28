Tyler Shough Powers Injury-Filled Saints In Week 17 Masterclass

If you're a New Orleans Saints fan and still have any doubt about the team's quarterback situation, that should be put to bed right now.

Tyler Shough is the guy and he showed up once again on Sunday. New Orleans faced off against the Tennessee Titans -- and the 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward -- and Shough was the best player on the field. New Orleans was looking at a 20-10 deficit at halftime and stormed back in the second half.

For the second straight game, Shough went over 300 passing yards. ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted that it had been two years since the Saints last had a 300-yard passer and now Shough has done so in back-to-back weeks.

"It took the Saints 2 years to have a 300-yard passer. Shough has now done it in back-to-back games," Terrell wrote on X.

Shough -- who was the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- outdueled the No. 1 pick and had arguably his best game as a pro. He went 22-of-27 passing for 333 yards and two touchdown passes despite a plethora of injuries. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football pointed out that the team was specifically without its No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, Nos. 1 through 3 running backs, two offensive linemen, and two tight ends. Shough actually set a new career high in passing yards, despite the losses.

"Saints didn't have WR2, WR3, RB1, RB2, RB3, RG, C, TE 2, TE 3 got hurt in game ... but they did have Tyler Shough," Underhill wrote. "Stars do star things."

Old friend Michael Thomas showed loved to Shough on social media during the contest.

The Saints have a star

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Shough is dealing," Thomas wrote.

Shough is dealing ⚜️ — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 28, 2025

The Week 17 contest is one that the Saints shouldn't have been in. When you have that many injuries, how can you compete in the NFL? Shough looked like a superstar and lifted the entire offense. It wasn't only him, of course. Chris Olave went over 100 yards again to go along with a touchdown. Juwan Johnson had four catches for 95 yards. Audric Estime broke out and had a touchdown.

The Saints extended their winning streak to four games and with a contest against the Atlanta Falcons coming up next week. No matter what happens next week, the debate is over. Shough is the answer.

