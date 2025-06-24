Saints 9th-Year Fan Favorite Is 'Cut Candidate,' According To NFL Writer
Are the New Orleans Saints due for a roster overhaul?
Entering a 2025 season in which nearly every football outlet is projecting a last-place finish, New Orleans has a long list of potential paths to take. Each could lead to a drastically different future, and it's hard to say now which is best in the long run.
For years, the Saints have clung to the periphery of the playoff race and mangled their future salary cap picture by doing so. If 2025 is finally the year they start clearing money off the books, some big names could be on their way out.
According to one NFL writer, that could spell bad news for a fan favorite who is entering his ninth yera in New Orleans.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named tight end/occasional quarterback Taysom Hill as a "cut candidate" that contending teams should have their eyes on heading into training camp next month. Hill tore his ACL in December and still isn't certain to be ready for football activities by training camp or anytime before the season.
"With Hill going into an age 35 campaign and still needs time to work his way back from a serious knee injury that could limit his elite athleticism, the rebuilding Saints may opt to forge ahead without their Swiss army knife for the first time since 2016," Kay wrote.
"The cash-strapped Saints may find it more palatable to get both salary cap relief—New Orleans would receive $10 million in cap savings in exchange for $8 million in dead money—and roster space for youthful talent under new head coach Kellen Moore, while a contending team willing to be patient with Hill’s recovery could still benefit from signing the dynamic weapon."
Hill, who has suited up for 105 games in a Saints uniform, has always fulfilled any role the club has asked of him. He has 55 career touchdowns--11 passing, 11 receiving, and 33 rushing. He's a completely singular player that many teams would love to add to their rosters.
Ultimately, the meaning Hill has to the Saints and the city of New Orleans could prove too much to part ways with him. But from a cold, calculated football perspective, it might one day prove to be wise.
