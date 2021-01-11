NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Add a Veteran Kicker to Their Practice Squad

New Orleans brings in a former All-Pro kicker as insurance for Wil Lutz.
Author:
Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they were signing veteran kicker Blair Walsh to their practice squad. The move was made to provide depth for the team at the position as insurance against COVID-19 or any other situation, according to team officials. New Orleans has worked out several kickers over the last two weeks, leading to some speculation about the their comfort over kicker Wil Lutz.

Lutz has been one of the NFL's most reliable place kickers over the last four seasons and earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2019. He has converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra points this season, but has been mired in a recent slump.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a point after attempt against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY 

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a point after attempt against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY 

Lutz has missed at least one field goal in each of the last five games, including several within a normally automatic range for him.  He has converted 86.6% of his career field goal attempts, but a career-low 82.1% this season. 

The 31-Yr old Walsh has six years of NFL experience, but has not kicked in a game since the 2017 regular season. Walsh earned All-Pro recognition as a rookie in 2012, when he kicked a league-high 35 field goals.

CREDIT: si.com

CREDIT: si.com

He played his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and last saw action with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. Unfortunately for Walsh, he is best known for shanking a 27-Yd field goal attempt that cost the Vikings a victory in a Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks. Walsh has been successful on 82.4% of his field goal attempts and 95% of extra points in his career.

The Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs.

USATSI_10394627_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Add a Veteran Kicker to Their Practice Squad

Game Balls (9)
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls from the Saints 'Gritty' Wild-Card Win over the Bears, 21-9

3 Takeaways vs. Bears (2)
Game Day

3 Takeaways from the Saints Victory Over Bears in the 2021 NFC Wild-Card Game

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (2)
News

Sean Payton Gets "Slimed" Following Wild Card Broadcast on Nickelodeon

brees-and-brady 3-HDR
Game Day

A Battle of Legends: Brady vs. Brees, Part 3 in 2021 NFC Divisional Game

Saints Bears Playoff Recap art
Game Day

Saints Power Past Bears to Set Up Third Date with Tom Brady and the Bucs

Game Day Blog (14)
Game Day

Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints Injury Report Wildcard (3)
Game Day

NFC Wild Card 2021: Saints Inactives