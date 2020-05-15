The Saints add another versatile weapon to the offensive arsenal on Friday.

Ty Montgomery, 27, agreed to terms to join the New Orleans Saints on Friday. The Stanford product starred at WR during his college days catching 61 passes in both his junior and senior years. His play in the Pac-12 earned him 1st team All Pac-12 honors and a consensus All-American nod in 2013.

The Green Bay Packers selected Montgomery in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. They used primarily him as a kick returner before a season-ending injury his rookie year. In his sophomore campaign with Green Bay, Montgomery saw time at running back because of injures RB Eddie Lacy. Montgomery caught a career-high 44 passes in 2016 and also earned a career-high 457 rushing yards.

In 2017, Montgomery began the season as the Packers starting RB. However, he broke his ribs in Week 4 and could never earn the starting job from an emerging rookie RB Aaron Jones. The former Stanford Cardinal re-injured his ribs late in the season and ended the season on IR.

Green Bay traded Montgomery to Baltimore at the trade deadline of the 2018 season. The trade sent a seventh-round pick back to Green Bay. The exchange offered Montgomery a fresh start with a new team. Montgomery had limited playing time in Baltimore and signed with the New York Jets the following season.

During his lone season with the Jets, Montgomery appeared in all 16 games with 2 starts. He totaled 32 carries for 103 rushing yards to go along with 13 receptions for 90 receiving yards.

In his five-year career, Montgomery has rushed and received for 982 yards. He is averaging 8.2 yards per catch and 4.9 yards per rush. The NFL veteran RB joins two former Pro-Bowlers in the Saints backfield, Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara.

