Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomery

BtBoylan

The Saints add another versatile weapon to the offensive arsenal on Friday. 

Ty Montgomery, 27, agreed to terms to join the New Orleans Saints on Friday. The Stanford product starred at WR during his college days catching 61 passes in both his junior and senior years. His play in the Pac-12 earned him 1st team All Pac-12 honors and a consensus All-American nod in 2013.

The Green Bay Packers selected Montgomery in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. They used primarily him as a kick returner before a season-ending injury his rookie year. In his sophomore campaign with Green Bay, Montgomery saw time at running back because of injures RB Eddie Lacy. Montgomery caught a career-high 44 passes in 2016 and also earned a career-high 457 rushing yards.

In 2017, Montgomery began the season as the Packers starting RB. However, he broke his ribs in Week 4 and could never earn the starting job from an emerging rookie RB Aaron Jones. The former Stanford Cardinal re-injured his ribs late in the season and ended the season on IR.

Green Bay traded Montgomery to Baltimore at the trade deadline of the 2018 season. The trade sent a seventh-round pick back to Green Bay.  The exchange offered Montgomery a fresh start with a new team. Montgomery had limited playing time in Baltimore and signed with the New York Jets the following season.

During his lone season with the Jets, Montgomery appeared in all 16 games with 2 starts. He totaled 32 carries for 103 rushing yards to go along with 13 receptions for 90 receiving yards.

In his five-year career, Montgomery has rushed and received for 982 yards. He is averaging 8.2 yards per catch and 4.9 yards per rush. The NFL veteran RB joins two former Pro-Bowlers in the Saints backfield, Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Hardee's Mother inspired his 3 degrees, NFL, Parenthood, and becoming an Entrepreneur

Justin Hardee is not your typical NFL player. After four years in the NFL, Hardee has earned three degrees, become a Father, and is now entrepreneurship as a Papa John's franchisee.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints 2020 schedule: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions

Let's grab a hypothetical crystal ball and predict the wins and losses for the 2020 Saints season.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Saints re-sign G Patrick Omameh for Offensive Line Depth

New Orleans Saints announced the re-signing of G Patrick Omameh to their roster.

Dr.C

Saints Offensive Line Depth Chart, Post NFL Draft

A dominant New Orleans Saints offensive line struggled late in the season faces a big challenge in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

NFC South Report: Falcons OC Koetter unsure of Todd Gurley's health

New Orleans Saints rival the Atlanta Falcons had a media conference. Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter expressed some concern about RB Todd Gurley's health.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints will be active in 2nd round of NFL Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints will remain active in the second phase of free agency.  Expect free agents to schedule visits & workouts when NFL protocols for reopening facilities are approved.

BtBoylan

by

rephined1906

Early Saints season record predictions for 2020

The regular season schedule is out. How many wins will the New Orleans Saints have in 2020? The Saints News Network got together to weigh in with their thoughts.

John Hendrix

by

Kyle M.

Saints have 3 positions to address before NFL reopens

New Orleans still has depth issues at three critical positions and must be addressed before the NFL reopens.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

DisGuy

Three main reasons why the Saints released 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford, Guard

The Saints made a tough decision to move on from a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, but here are the reasons why it makes sense for the team.

Bob Rose

by

Phillip Lindsay

Saints News Podcasts & Videos: Delvin Breaux, Keith Washington, Mike Detillier & Saints Draft Coverage

Saints News Network Podcasts from April and May of 2020 featuring former Saints CB Delvin Breaux, CB Keith Washington, NFL Draft Expert Mike Detillier, Son of a Saint Foundation's Sonny Lee, and SNN Team coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kyle T. Mosley