The spread of COVID-19 across the country has led to a complete halt to conventional life. Americans are unemployed, children are home-schooled, most social interaction is avoided, and our love for sports has been placed on hiatus. Yet, New Orleans, remain hopeful in the midst of the pain, agony, stress, and dismay the Coronavirus has brought to "The City That Care Forgot."

A postponement of the NFL 2020 regular season seems inconceivable to most. Especially, since the last postponed NFL game resulted from the 911 attacks on U.S. soil. What was once unthinkable in sports, has now evolved into an uneasy reality. COVID-19 may suspend football for at least an entire season. The aftershocks would be great in the world of sports. Specifically, an NFL cancellation will spell the cancellation of careers and tenures of current players on the New Orleans Saints' roster. But, hope remains with the team and city officials in New Orleans.

The Saints organization has alternative plans. One scenario from the NFL is to hold games without fans in the stadiums. Another is for an abbreviated season with the playoffs and the Super Bowl included. Saints Senior VP of Communications and Broadcasting, Greg Bensel, released a statement assuring fans the team is actively preparing for an upcoming slate of football.

“We are preparing to play, and we are being very proactive in working with healthcare professionals, our medical staff and both the NBA and NFL. In addition, we are in constant contact with local and state government.” Greg Bensel, VP of Communications & Broadcasting, New Orleans Saints

Brensel appears confident the Saints will return in the near future. However, the highest priority will be for the health and safety of the fans, staff, and both the NBA and NFL. The organization remains in contact with local and state governments in coordinating and health and safety concerns.

He concluded the announcement with the resolve of being prepared:

“It is what we need to do and are doing relative planning to play, and we will be ready. And considering the economic and cultural significance of the Saints, we are working to do everything in our power to make it work. It’s too important for our city.” Greg Bensel

There have been over 674,000 novel coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University and WHO records:

The U.S. death toll has surpassed 34,400 people.

The U.S. recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with 4,811 reported deaths.

Globally, there have been 2.1 million cases with over 138,000 deaths.

Data Source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE

In difficult times, people have usually turned to sports as a welcomed distraction. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has many questioning should there be a full return to sports within the next year. The City of New Orleans Mayor, Latoya Cantrell, said on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the city’s stay-at-home order will be extended to May 16, 2020. The mayor has the option open to lift the order earlier than May 16th, if the COVID-19 cases decreased across the city and state. In the joint press conference with Mayor Cantrell, Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards did not extend the statewide mandate.

New Orleans will not host any large events until 2021,

“My recommendation is no enormous events such as French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, even Essence Festival, as it relates to the year 2020,” Cantrell said. “The focus should shift to 2021.”

The cancellations of all major festivals in New Orleans, brings the city to something unimaginable...going an entire year without the New Orleans Saints and home games in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The mayor has contemplated how an extended mandate would affect the Saints in their 2020 NFL Season. Cantrell has not spoken to NFL and NBA representatives and is uncertain of organizations' scheduling plans. Her expectation is for the team owners to focus on the health and safety of not only the players, but the fans.

Many physicians and state leaders weighed in on CNN and NBC:

New York Governor Cuomo asked “Why can’t you have sports games with no audiences”, because he is unwilling to put 50,000 people in Yankee Stadium before more testing for Covid-19 and a clear method of treatment.

Dr. Robert Redfield suggested social distancing may be the new normal as a critical part of the country’s new strategy moving forward.

Sam Brock of NBC was in Miami offering a slither of hope for sports organizations preparing to return to normal business operations. The NBA was first to pull the plug mid-season; Baseball never heard the words play ball; the NFL was able to complete the season, but lay in the looms of what’s yet to come. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID was on the Today Show this morning and said that teams would probably return under a few conditions: playing without fans, increased testing and players quarantined.

Whether the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL or other major sports will make a return in 2020 depends on a decrease in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the world. No one is thoroughly prepared to state when we can return to normal again. If the social distancing practices and a discovery of a vaccine do not occur within the next few months, it is highly doubtful for the sports fans will cheer in major sporting venues this year. Yet, in New Orleans, many are holding to their faith and believe our society is on the cusp of a breakthrough against the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

*The City that Care Forgot - "The slogan doesn’t mean that the city is merely carefree in a happy-go-lucky way, nor does it indicate being careless or uncaring (i.e., not giving sufficient attention to the needs of the community). One could say it means free from care, i.e., hardship or worries, but how can that be the case? The city has endured wars, yellow-fever, hurricanes and so much more." Nola.com