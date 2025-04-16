Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands 1,359-Yard Playmaker To Pair With Alvin Kamara
As the New Orleans Saints look to replenish their roster in this month's NFL Draft, how much consideration should they give to the running back position?
Alvin Kamara has been a superstar ever since he debuted for the Saints in 2017, and he'll be around a while longer. The Saints gave the 29-year-old a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension in October to remain with the team through at least 2026.
Kamara hasn't always had a stellar running mate, and the Saints' roster as a whole could use upgrades in lots of other areas. But without a clear number-two option right now, it's at least plausible they could look to spend real draft capital on the position.
Would it be smartest to take a running back in the third or fourth round? Or, as one NFL writer believes, could it instead be a wise move to trade a pick in that range for a more established back who is in an awkward situation with his current team?
On Tuesday, Darrion Gray of Saints Wire proposed that New Orleans could deal for New York Jets fourth-year running back Breece Hall, who is coming off a 2024 season where he totaled 1,359 rushing and receiving yards in 16 games.
"A backfield of Kamara and Hall would give the Saints two rushers who are rushing and receiving threats. That duality would give the Saints a strong rushing attack, and would allow the offense to tip their hand on if it's a rushing or passing play based on personnel," Gray wrote.
"Secondly, Hall is more of a sure bet than a rookie you'll get in that range. You'll likely have to give up a package centered around a late Day 2 or Day 3 pick. Hall has already flirted with crossing the century mark. The combination of proven production and low trade compensation should intrigue the Saints."
The Jets have three running backs they feel good about, and Hall has been the subject of trade speculation since head coach Aaron Glenn suggested he could lose some touches a few weeks ago, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
If the Saints dealt for Hall, they'd only have him for one year, and his $4.3 million cap hit is a lot higher than a rookie's would be. The production might be worth the hassle, but it's still a fairly big risk to take for a glorified second-stringer.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Land Much-Needed QB In Massive Trade With Raiders: 'No Choice'