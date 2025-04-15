Saints Predicted To Land Much-Needed QB In Massive Trade With Raiders: 'No Choice'
There are two questions surrounding the New Orleans Saints heading into this year's NFL Draft, and they're closely linked.
Are the Saints going to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick? And if so, will they trade up to make sure he lands in New Orleans?
Sanders, the 23-year-old son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, is generally regarded as the second-best quarterback in this draft class behind presumptive number-one pick Cam Ward. Meanwhile, the Saints may lose their starting QB Derek Carr for the season if his recently revealed shoulder injury is severe.
The Saints are in a bind without Carr, but they have to make their decision based on Sanders. Do they believe he's the franchise quarterback they've been seeking since the decline of legend Drew Brees?
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski predicted that the Saints would acquire Sanders with the sixth overall pick, attained in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, who would get the ninth and 71st overall picks as well as a 2026 conditional selection.
"The New Orleans Saints have no choice," Sobleski wrote. "Granted, general manager Mickey Loomis could be patient and see if Shedeur Sanders falls to them with the ninth overall pick. It's quite possible. But why risk it?
"New Orleans can start its rebuild in earnest by fully moving on from Derek Carr either now or next offseason and getting what it hopes is its next franchise quarterback—which will be an odd feeling since it hasn't selected a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971."
Sanders isn't the most athletic passer, nor does he have the strongest arm, but he's good with reads, anticipation, and timing. It's a gamble to trust him to become the face of the franchise, but if he succeeds, he'd be one of the most marketable players the league has to offer.
The draft takes place on Apr. 24 in Green Bay, Wis.
