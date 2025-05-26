Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Former Super Bowl Champion QB From Browns
The New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns have the two least-inspiring quarterback rooms in the NFL right now.
Uncertainty at the sport's most important position is hardly welcome, and if the Pittsburgh Steelers wind up signing Aaron Rodgers, then New Orleans and Cleveland will have the most wide-open QB competitions entering training camp in 2025.
New Orleans only has three quarterbacks at the moment, but Cleveland has five. That group includes two draft picks from last month's rookie class, three former first-round picks, and a Super Bowl champion.
The Saints may be able to trade for that Super Bowl champion, theorizes one NFL writer. But that's because he won his ring well over a decade ago.
On Sunday, FanSided's Rucker Haringey named Browns 40-year-old Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII champion with the Baltimore Ravens, as a possible trade target for New Orleans, assuming he winds up on the wrong side of the competition in Cleveland.
"The Browns cannot reasonably walk into Week 1 with five quarterbacks so they need to trade someone. Getting anything of value in exchange for Flacco should be a win for Cleveland's front office," Haringey wrote.
"Getting a guaranteed seventh-rounder with one round of upside should be all the Saints are willing to pay... The Saints could also hold a three-man competition with Flacco in the mix. He would give the team a higher floor than either (Spencer) Rattler or (Tyler) Shough can provide."
Shough, the Saints' second-round pick in last month's draft, looks to have the inside track on starting games this season. But Flacco would be a potentially valuable mentor to the youngster, and he could take the starting job to begin the season if New Orleans isn't satisfied with Shough's preseason development.
Realistically, Kenny Pickett would have to beat out Flacco fairly quickly in training camp and preseason play, which isn't a great bet based on Pickett's track record. But either way, the Saints should have Cleveland's front office on speed dial all through July and August.
