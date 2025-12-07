Tyler Shough Makes Bold Claim After Saints' Week 14 Upset Win

The New Orleans Saints came into the season with low expectations after they lost their quarterback, Derek Carr, to retirement. The team opted to draft Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Shough lost the starting job to Spencer Rattler ahead of the season.

After Rattler was decent for the first half of the year, head coach Kellen Moore turned to Shough as the starter, and he hasn't looked back. Shough has been very good for the Saints for most of his time as the starter, but it was Week 14 that showed his true potential.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In a heated rivalry matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shough showed the NFL world that he's a potential star.

Tyler Shough continues to emerge as a star for the Saints

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While Shough didn't look like the perfect passer in this game, he showed his upside on the ground as a runner. The rookie finished the game 13 for 20 through the air with an interception, but he carried the seven times for 55 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Saints would win the game 24 to 20 on the road in Tampa Bay.

"I want to instill that belief that we can win every single game," Shough said after the huge Week 14 win. "It was a great win."

Shough's quickly giving the Saints a lot to think about in the NFL Draft. The belief was they would go into the 2026 NFL Draft and select a new quarterback to takeover next season, but Shough's emergence as a talented young signal caller should change this decision.

This would allow the Saints to select the best player available, which could be a star like Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Either way, the young quarterback is quickly proving to the Saints that they can win any game that he's under center for. The Buccaneers dominated the Saints earlier in the season when Rattler was under center, but the result was different with Shough at the helm.

More NFL: Saints Could Land Cam Jordan's Successor Sooner Rather Than Later