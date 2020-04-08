Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints bring back offensive lineman Cameron Tom

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have brought back offensive lineman Cameron Tom, according to Wednesday's NFL transaction report. The Baton Rouge native has been with team since going undrafted in 2017. At one point, the Washington Redskins were very interested in pursuing Tom, which caused New Orleans to elevate from him from the practice squad and be a healthy inactive the rest of the season. The Saints had him active for 11 games in 2018 after primarily spending his rookie year on the practice squad. He appeared in 178 snaps for the team's offense. However, his 2019 saw him land on injured reserve once final cuts were announced with an undisclosed injury.

Originally, the Saints had an option to tag Tom as a restricted free agent, but did not commit to it financially. Bringing back players have been a key priority this offseason, as the Saints most recently re-signed P.J. Williams less than a week ago. Tom should continue to compete for a depth spot on the offensive line in training camp, but has his work cut out for him with Will Clapp and Nick Easton ahead of him. The Southern Miss product turns 25 in June, and can play center in addition to the guard spot.

New Orleans has their entire starting offensive line returning for the new season, with Larry Warford entering the final year of his contract. The team picked up the fifth-year option of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, while extending Andrus Peat to a five-year contract extension and shuffling around some of Terron Armstead's contract this offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Draft Prospect: WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Brandon Aiyuk is a dynamic PAC-12 playmaker that could add an explosive dynamic to the New Orleans Saints offense.

Bob Rose

by

PaNFLfan

Brees says football without fans would be "Really Weird"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his wife Brittany appeared on Ellen At-Home Show to talk about COVID-19, Sean Payton, and the the upcoming season.

BtBoylan

Biggest Saints needs heading into NFL Draft

We're just about two weeks away from the NFL draft, and we look at some of the biggest draft needs for the New Orleans Saints.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints Draft Sleeper: "The Versatile Mr. Bowden" - Detillier

Mike Detillier spotlights the talents of the University of Kentucky's Lynn Bowden, Jr as a possible fit for the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft.

MikeDetillier

by

BtBoylan

Saints Draft Prospect: TE Thaddeus Moss

The New Orleans Saints could find their tight end of the future from their National Champion neighbors in Baton Rouge, LSU's TE Thaddeus Moss.

Bob Rose

Saints Draft Prospect: LB Zack Baun

LB Zack Baun is a late rising Big 10 defensive star could be the next linebacking star for the New Orleans Saints defense.

Bob Rose

Drew Brees snubbed from NFL 2010s All-Decade Team; Jordan, Evans, Sproles included

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees was snubbed from inclusion on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

DisGuy

Saints Draft War-Room forced out of Dixie Brewery HQ

The New Orleans Saints are forced to close their Dixie Brewery War Room. Roger Goodell sent a memo out today informing teams that all facilities will remain closed and the NFL will conduct an all "virtual draft".

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Gleason Shares Memories Ahead of Re-air of "Rebirth", Falcons vs. Saints (2006)

Ahead of the Re-Air of the September 25th 2006 matchup against Atlanta, Steve Gleason reminisces on the events leading up to the moment now known as the "Rebirth" of New Orleans.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Draft Prospect: CB A.J. Terrell

New Orleans Saints could look to add this defensive playmaker in CB A.J. Terrell from a perennial national title contender Clemson University.

Bob Rose

by

DisGuy