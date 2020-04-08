Saints bring back offensive lineman Cameron Tom

The New Orleans Saints have brought back offensive lineman Cameron Tom, according to Wednesday's NFL transaction report. The Baton Rouge native has been with team since going undrafted in 2017. At one point, the Washington Redskins were very interested in pursuing Tom, which caused New Orleans to elevate from him from the practice squad and be a healthy inactive the rest of the season. The Saints had him active for 11 games in 2018 after primarily spending his rookie year on the practice squad. He appeared in 178 snaps for the team's offense. However, his 2019 saw him land on injured reserve once final cuts were announced with an undisclosed injury.

Originally, the Saints had an option to tag Tom as a restricted free agent, but did not commit to it financially. Bringing back players have been a key priority this offseason, as the Saints most recently re-signed P.J. Williams less than a week ago. Tom should continue to compete for a depth spot on the offensive line in training camp, but has his work cut out for him with Will Clapp and Nick Easton ahead of him. The Southern Miss product turns 25 in June, and can play center in addition to the guard spot.

New Orleans has their entire starting offensive line returning for the new season, with Larry Warford entering the final year of his contract. The team picked up the fifth-year option of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, while extending Andrus Peat to a five-year contract extension and shuffling around some of Terron Armstead's contract this offseason.