Saints Captain And Defensive Leader Lone Player To Crack PFN Top-100 List

Demario Davis is the lone Saints player to come in on the Top-100 list from Pro Football Network.

John Hendrix

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) arrives for the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) arrives for the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp is right around the corner in the NFL. For the Saints, the rookies report on Tuesday, July 16 and the veterans will join them the following week on July 23. This is a fun time across the league, and New Orleans needs to answer plenty of questions this year.

We're seeing an influx of Top-100 lists as we get closer to the season, and here's one more to look at. CBS Sports put out their rankings recently, which saw two Saints land on the list. Pro Football Network put out theirs, and only Demario Davis cracked it, coming in at No. 45. Here's what they had to say.

45) Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

A late bloomer in the NFL, Demario Davis has become a genuine force since signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

While he’s entering his age-35 campaign, Davis is still among the most productive linebackers in the league. He’s received a first- or second-team All-Pro nod in five consecutive seasons and has been named a Pro Bowler the last two. His 6.5 sacks in 2023 ranked second among off-ball linebackers.

Davis actually joined in 2018, and has played at a very high level ever since joining the team in free agency. He's certainly one player the Saints cannot afford to be without and has never missed a game. He's consistently turned in a triple-digit tackle season and has added several sacks in each of his years in New Orleans.

Since 2019, Davis has been an All-Pro in some form or fashion and has been a Pro Bowler for the past two seasons. It took long enough for the league to notice Davis, and he's not showing many signs of stopping. He'll be instrumental in the team's attempt to climb back into the postseason.

JOHN HENDRIX

JOHN HENDRIX

