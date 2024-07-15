CBS Sports Analyst's 'Top 100 NFL Players List' Includes Two New Orleans Saints Veterans
The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season after a 9-8 finish last year, narrowly missing the playoffs in the NFC. With significant changes in their offensive coaching staff, the team fired longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and brought in Kilint Kubiak to revamp their offense. Despite a sluggish start last season, where they averaged just 15 points in the first four games, the Saints managed to finish 14th in total offense.
In CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players for 2024, no offensive players from the Saints made the list. However, two defensive stalwarts, Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu, earned spots.
DEMARIO DAVIS (No. 50)
Veteran linebacker Demario Davis secured the 50th position after tying a career-high with 6.5 sacks last season. He was selected for his second Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro for the fourth consecutive year. Prisco highlighted Davis' impact, stating:
"He is one of the leaders of their defense and one of the more underrated players in the league. He excels in both pass coverage and the run game."
Demario has been the anchor of the Saints' defense since joining New Orleans in 2018. Despite Davis turning 35 at the start of this calendar year, the Saints agreed on a two-year extension for the veteran, running through the 2025 season.
TYRANN MATHIEU (No. 92)
Hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu also made the list at No. 92. The former Super Bowl champion safety played all 17 games last season, recording four interceptions and nine pass breakups. Prisco praised Mathieu playmaking skills are still solid as Prisco points out in his article.
"Even at the age of 32, he continues to be a playmaker on defense. He has a knack for the ball and can do a lot of things. He can play near the line of scrimmage and also excel on the back end."
Matthieu also received a two-year extension from the Saints this offseason, assuring the hometown hero would remain in black and gold.
Defensive Strengths and Key Acquisitions
The Saints' defense was formidable last season, ranking eighth in defensive points per game allowed, giving up less than 20 points per game. The addition of former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and the return of a healthy Marshon Lattimore are expected to further bolster the defense. Lattimore has struggled with injuries, playing only 17 games over the last two seasons, but his return is highly anticipated.
Offensive Overhaul and Key Players
The Saints are counting on Kilint Kubiak's new offensive scheme to maximize the talents of Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. Quarterback Derek Carr finished the last season on a high note, throwing 12 touchdowns with just one interception in the final four games. Consistency in the offense under Kubiak could make New Orleans a formidable team in 2024.