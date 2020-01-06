Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Assistant Coaches on Watch, Nolan Hired by Dallas

Kyle T. Mosley
Mike Nolan
Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE:  Monday at 2:30 PM CST - Mike Nolan named as Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL teams appreciate success and covet talented coaches and players in the league. The New Orleans Saints have several assistant coaches who may have teams requesting permission for interviews.  The first assistant mentioned has been Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan.  According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys Reporter, the Cowboys newly hired Head Coach Mike McCarthy may have an interest in Nolan as a Defensive Coordinator candidate.

Mike Nolan has done an excellent job with the Saints Linebackers. Last week, the Associated Press honored Saints LB Demario Davis as a first team AP All-Pro. Nolan has been a positive influence on Saints Linebackers Demario Davis, A.J. Klein, Kiko Alonso, and Alex Anzalone. The unit’s productive performance has been noticeable since Nolan’s arrival in 2017.

Additional Saints assistant coaches on watch for coaching opportunities are:

  • Dennis Allen - Defensive Coordinator
  • Pete Carmichael - Offensive Coordinator
  • Aaron Glenn - Secondary Coach
  • Dan Campbell - Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends
  • Curtis Johnson - Senior Offensive Assistant Coach
  • Joe Lombardi - Quarterbacks Coach
  • Ryan Nielsen - Defensive Line Coach

Saints News Network will update any developments on the Saints assistant coaches and interviews being scheduled.

Follow us on Twitter at @SaintsNews.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL 2020 Draft: Saints Own 24th Overall Pick

John Hendrix

The 2020 NFL Draft will see the New Orleans Saints pick at 24th overall following their unexpected brief exit from the postseason.

4 Downs: Four Reasons Why the Saints Fell Short of Expectations

Bob Rose

The Saints championship pursuit comes crashing down amid a flurry of questions why.

Saints Lose Another Heartbreaker in the Playoffs to Vikings

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints season ends following a 26-20 defeat at home in the 2019 NFC Playoffs.

Conflicting Takes Loom on Final Vikings-Saints Play

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in overtime to get bounced out of the playoffs, and NFL Officiating continues to be a big talking point.

Drew Brees, Saints Face Unforeseeable Future

John Hendrix

Like all prior offseasons, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going to evaluate things as the future is hard to project for Sean Payton's squad.

Saints Game Live Blog: Vikings vs. Saints - NFC Wild Card Game

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings Live Game Blog and Thread from the Saints News Network.

3 Keys to Victory for Saints vs. Vikings

Kyle T. Mosley

Three keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.

Saints Inactive Report - Wild Card Round

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints already ruled out two players on their final injury report ahead of their Wild Card showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. A look at the inactive report.

What Went Wrong for the Saints?

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints didn't expect an early exit playoff loss, and the Minnesota Vikings did everything possible to win.

Saints' Kiko Alonso Suffers Torn ACL

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints lost their Wild Card Playoff game to the Minnesota Vikings, and also lost Kiko Alonso for some time due to a torn ACL.