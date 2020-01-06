Saints Assistant Coaches on Watch, Nolan Hired by Dallas

Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Monday at 2:30 PM CST - Mike Nolan named as Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL teams appreciate success and covet talented coaches and players in the league. The New Orleans Saints have several assistant coaches who may have teams requesting permission for interviews. The first assistant mentioned has been Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan. According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys Reporter, the Cowboys newly hired Head Coach Mike McCarthy may have an interest in Nolan as a Defensive Coordinator candidate.

Mike Nolan has done an excellent job with the Saints Linebackers. Last week, the Associated Press honored Saints LB Demario Davis as a first team AP All-Pro. Nolan has been a positive influence on Saints Linebackers Demario Davis, A.J. Klein, Kiko Alonso, and Alex Anzalone. The unit’s productive performance has been noticeable since Nolan’s arrival in 2017.

Additional Saints assistant coaches on watch for coaching opportunities are:

Dennis Allen - Defensive Coordinator

Pete Carmichael - Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn - Secondary Coach

Dan Campbell - Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends

Curtis Johnson - Senior Offensive Assistant Coach

Joe Lombardi - Quarterbacks Coach

Ryan Nielsen - Defensive Line Coach

Saints News Network will update any developments on the Saints assistant coaches and interviews being scheduled.

Follow us on Twitter at @SaintsNews.