Saints Coaches Under Fire For Clock Management Mistake Vs. Packers
The New Orleans Saints coaches (on the sidelines and in the sky box) didn't realize seconds were melting away without calling a timeout before halftime against Green Bay.
New Orleans hoped to score points before halftime while trailing 21-0 and moving into scoring position. Kevin Austin Jr. caught a Spencer Rattler pass and fumbled it out of bounds. According to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, the referees momentarily stopped the clock but determined it was a forward fumble.
The Saints' clock management received plenty of adverse social media reactions from fans and media.
Rizzi's explanation:
"If you go back and watch the play, both covering officials ruled the ball. The clock stopped. I had asked the official, recovering official, if the clock was going to remain stopped. I got a "Yes," and I turned back, talked to the offensive coaches, and kind of talked about our plan there and what we were going to do there at the end of the half. Then they decided that he fumbled the ball forward, and it just wasn't communicated to me that the clock had restarted. So we lost some precious, valuable time there. So that's what happened."
No one on the Saints sidelines noticed that nearly 31 seconds ran off the clock before interim head coach Darren Rizzi called a timeout. He unsuccessfully challenged the officials to add more time to the clock.
Rattler was sacked on the following play, taking New Orleans out of field goal position.
The Saints lost 34-0 to the Packers, falling to 5-10 on the season.
