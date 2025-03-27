Saints Could Acquire Shedeur Sanders In Blockbuster Trade With Patriots
Could the New Orleans Saints get their future franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft? Part of the answer may depend on how the draft board shakes out in front of them.
It will cost the Saints a king's ransom to trade for the number-one overall pick and select whichever quarterback they prefer. With each selection down the board, the odds become slightly more realistic, but with only two slam-dunk first-round prospects to choose from, New Orleans couldn't afford to wait around long.
If only one quarterback (presumably Miami's Cam Ward) goes within the first three picks, the Saints may be in the ideal position to trade up to the fourth slot with the New England Patriots, who have no need for a QB of their own. That means New Orleans would have to be convinced that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was the right man for the job.
On Wednesday, David Latham of Last Word On Sports suggested that if the Saints wanted Sanders with the Patriots' pick, they would have to surrender their first- and second-round picks in this year's draft (number nine and 40 overall) to New England.
"If there are no elite prospects left on the board, New England should seek a trade partner, and the Saints could be the ideal choice," Latham wrote. "Head coach Kellen Moore will want to build his offense around a young quarterback, and Sanders could be the best option left on the board.
"The value of the Saints first two picks is roughly equal to New England’s fourth-overall selection, and perhaps New England could throw in a late-round pick to even the sides."
Sanders, 23, passed for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during his two seasons at Colorado, after transferring from Jackson State. The son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, Shedeur hopes to make his mark as one of the most accurate passers in the league.
If the Saints are able to draft Sanders and keep all of their future draft picks beyond 2025, they may have to pull the trigger. That is, of course, if they feel confident that he is the right starting QB to lead them into the future.
