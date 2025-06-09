Saints Could Land New Tyler Shough Weapon In Dolphins' $8.4 Million Pro Bowler
A rookie quarterback can always use an extra set of hands.
The New Orleans Saints appear poised to hand the reins of their offense to Tyler Shough, a second-round pick out of the University of Louisville. They've also got a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore, who will be dialing up the play calls for Shough and company.
It's not an awe-inspiring receiving core Shough has to work with, unfortunately. Chris Olave has serious injury concerns, while the team's leading receiver last year, tight end Juwan Johnson, only totaled 548 yards.
Could New Orleans still add some veteran talent to that group? That's what one analyst and former NFL quarterback seems to think.
Bleacher Report's Kurt Benkert recently named the Saints as a top potential trade fit for Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, an eight-year veteran heading into the final season of a two-year, $8.4 million contract.
"I love the Saints," Benkert said during a recent livestream. "New head coach, get him a weapon, sign him for a few years. Got some young quarterbacks, make their life a little bit easier."
Smith made his first career Pro Bowl last season, totaling career-highs in yards (884) and touchdowns (eight). Heading into his age-30 season, he'll be looking to prove it wasn't a flash in the pan.
The Dolphins seem oddly motivated to move on from Smith, though they didn't draft a tight end this year and don't have an obvious number-two on their depth chart. That could be to the Saints' benefit, because they're not in a position to go all-in by trading high draft picks.
