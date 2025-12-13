3 Reasons Why Saints Will Spoil Panthers' Playoff hopes

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with a chance to play spoiler.

Right now, the Panthers are in first place in the NFC South with a 7-6 record. If the season were to end today, the Panthers would not only be in the playoffs, they would have the No. 4 seed. But the Saints can negatively impact that on Sunday. Right now, the official NFL playoff picture lists Carolina with a 46 percent chance of making the playoffs. If the Panthers win, that number jumps to 63 percent. If the Panthers lose, that number drops to 25 percent.

New Orleans beat the Panthers on Nov. 9, 17-7. Now, the Saints will try to do so again, and this time at home.

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Here are three reasons why New Orleans could play spoiler on Sunday:

Tyler Shough



The rookie quarterback is on a heater. When the Saints last played the Panthers, Shough went for 282 passing yards and two touchdowns. He followed up with back-to-back performances with 239 or more passing yards. That streak snapped last week with Shough tallying 144 passing yards, but he added 55 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. Shough looks like the real deal and gives the team a shot in general.

New Orleans' Passing Defense



The Saints' secondary is also hot. New Orleans is allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game at 182.6 yards per game. Bryce Young is only averaging 194.8 passing yards per game this season anyway. He has a tough matchup and the Saints should have the advantage.

Chris Olave/Devaughn Vele/Juwan Johnson



The Saints' passing offense has weapons at its disposal and is going against an average defense against the pass. Carolina is ranked 18th in the league and is allowing 212.4 passing yards per game. Olave, Vele, and Johnson should have plenty of opportunities to thrive.

