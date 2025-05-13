Saints Could Reunite With Fan-Favorite QB After Giants' NFL Draft Decision
The quarterback position is completely dominating the headlines around the New Orleans Saints this week, and for good reason.
Veteran four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr announced his retirement due to a degenerative shoulder injury over the weekend, meaning the Saints will now enter the season without their Plan A under center.
While the Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the draft, there are plenty of question marks about a 25-year-old who only had one full season of starting experience in college. And 2024 backups Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener didn't inspire much confidence when they took the ball.
Would the Saints consider adding one more name to the mix? One NFL writer has a suggestion of a QB who should be available that already became a fan favorite in New Orleans.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston as a "trade target" for teams like the Saints who still have needs to fill under center. Winston spent four years as the primary backup in New Orleans from 2020 to 2023.
"Winston is stuck between the present and the future in New York's quarterback plans. With Russell Wilson locked into the starting role, the Giants may entertain trade offers for Winston while preparing Dart to move up the depth chart," Moton wrote.
"Big Blue could fetch an early Day 3 pick for Winston, who has served as a big-armed high-risk, high-reward backup with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints over the last five seasons, throwing for 33 touchdowns and 23 interceptions since 2021."
Though Winston never lived up to the promise of his number-one overall pick status, he's still been a serviceable starter when called upon over the last few years. He went 2-5 in seven starts with the Browns this past season, throwing for 2,121 yards, but racking up 12 interceptions to go with 13 touchdowns.
If all it costs to bring Winston back to New Orleans is, say, a sixth-round pick, it's definitely worth consideration. But the Saints at least have the luxury of time to find out in the preseason whether Shough looks ready to go before exploring desperation options.
