Both Drew Brees and Tyler Shough played baseball during high school before realizing that football made more sense in the long run.

The New Orleans Saints quarterbacks, both former and current, recently grabbed their baseball gear again and stole the spotlight at a Savannah Bananas event at the Caesars Superdome. It was the first time since since 2004 that the Superdome was turned into a baseball field, as ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted.

But it wasn't a home run or touchdown from one of the two stars that drew everyone's attention; it was a comment from Shough, the Saints' current quarterback, comparing the atmosphere to something that New Orleans seems destined to revisit.

Tyler Shough steals the show

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs in for a touchdown against Denver Broncos linebacker Andrew Farmer (53) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Words don't describe it — this is like Saints playoffs right here," Shough said during an interview at the event. "This is where we've got to get to — this is an unbelievable atmosphere."

"You see the fans' energy, you see everybody coming out to support, having a great time — people of all ages. It's so cool to be a part of it."

Saints QB Tyler Shough joined the Savannah Bananas in the Superdome and had this to say about his performance as the signal caller for the Nanners 👇 https://t.co/4EQqFNqO9o pic.twitter.com/H8jEe8Pk5l — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) March 15, 2026

The interview took place a few minutes after the performers transformed the converted baseball field back into a football field, with Shough throwing a touchdown pass to a player on the Bananas.

"We were able to get it done on third down," Shough joked in the interview about the touchdown pass. "Credit to our guys for staying in there to go make the big play down on the right side."

The sold-out atmosphere was likely most similar to that of the Saints' last home playoff game on January 17, 2021, when New Orleans hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Divisional Round.

Shough and his teammates are highly motivated to have a successful season, aiming to earn the chance to host a game with an atmosphere similar to that of the Bananas' exhibition game. The 26-year-old quarterback performed well in nine starts during his rookie year and seems on track to become a franchise quarterback if he keeps up his current level of success.

Shough's performance, along with numerous free agency signings by the Saints, might be enough to restore the franchise to its desired level: competing in the playoffs and contending for a Super Bowl, something that New Orleans hasn't achieved since Drew Brees was leading the team in the 2010s.