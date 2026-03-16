Saints 'Most Interesting' Move Wasn't Travis Etienne or David Edwards

The New Orleans Saints have had a strong offseason so far and there is still plenty of time for more moves.

New Orleans entered the offseason with two major holes: guard and depth in the running back room. David Edwards solves the question for the offensive line. Travis Etienne Jr. either will form a scary duo with Alvin Kamara, or could take over as the lead back for years to come if Kamara doesn't end up playing in 2026. We should find out more about his future in the very near future, especially because he is set to join "The Set with Terron Armstead" on Monday night. Outside of these two spots, the Saints' pass rush is a question with Demario Davis out the door and Cameron Jordan still available in free agency. The Saints have addressed it a bit, at least, by signing linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The Saints entered the offseason with momentum after a good second half of the 2025 season with Tyler Shough under center. They have responded well. When breaking down each team's offseason so far, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue had a somewhat surprising, but accurate take on the Saints' "most interesting move."

The Saints have had a good offseason so far

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints have been intentional about resetting their floor after exceeding roster expectations through the second half of last season, particularly with how well the defense played and the emergence of quarterback Tyler Shough," Rodrigue wrote. "They’ll still build the future of this roster through the draft, but 'young'-veteran additions such as Kaden Elliss and Travis Etienne Jr., plus the departure of beloved but aging vets, help lift them into the next level of their model.

"Most interesting move: Not skipping building steps or overreacting. The Saints are behaving methodically despite the excitement about Shough, spending on players who can be weight-bearing walls in the next phase of their team-building, while attuned to bringing down the age of the team."

An easy answer would've been Etienne or Edwards, but this is an interesting perspective. It's true. The Saints entered the offseason in a better salary cap position than they have been in for a while. But they didn't respond with massive, explosive contracts. The Saints have been pragmatic and smart with their additions so far. Plus, they still have room for more. New Orleans hasn't been skipping steps and that is going to be very positive in the long run.